Why Shakti Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar said no to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but Harshad Chopda said yes

In a special interview with the TV Times, actor Shakti Arora reveals that he initially turned down the opportunity to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin because of financial concerns. The payment offered was quite low. However, the show has now become a huge success with a strong fan base. On a similar note, Dheeraj Dhoopar also declined the offer to join the serial for the same reason.

Why Shakti Arora rejected Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Shakti Arora was asked about rejecting the offer of the same serial initially he said, “Because of the budgets only I said no.” After saying no to the offer Shakti regretted that decision because he is currently part of the show and that the show is doing well on screens.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora is currently playing the role of Ishaan Bhosle. The on-screen chemistry between Shakti and his co-star Bhavika Sharma aka Savi has captured the hearts of people with an extremely engaging storyline. Bhavna appreciated Shakti for being a supportive co-star.

What Dheeraj Dhoopar has to say about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the same interview, Shakti Arora informed that even Dheeraj got an offer from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Dheeraj, agreeing with Shakti’s earlier comment replied to this by saying, “I was offered Ghum, and because of the budget thing only it happened.”

Soon actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in a new hindi drama, Rabb Se Hai Dua. He asks for the same love and support from the audience for his new role as they have showered previously on Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

Harshad Chopda shared his work-life agenda

In the interview with TV Times Harshad Chopda came forward and gave his opinion on working in the serials while Dheeraj and Shakti were revealing about why they rejected the offer of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actors claimed that the budget was only the issue and nothing else. Meanwhile, Harshad added that, “Maine budget pe kabhi koyi kaam nahi chhoda hai. Agar mujhe kuch karna hai to main karunga, bhaad mein gaye paise (I have never rejected any project offer based on budget. If I have set my mind on something I’m going to do it. Money doesn’t matter to me).”

Further, Harshad added, “Ek to milta hi nahi hai kuch karne layak (Often there is nothing much worthy out there.)” The actor believes that something is better than nothing because in this field there are only a few projects that are worthy to work for.

Along with Shakti Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Harshad Chopda, Nehha Pendse was also the part of interview and revealed she also rejected the titular role in mega-hit TV serial Anupamaa she failed to relate to the character.

