Nehha Pendse opens up on rejecting Anupama's role; says ‘I often think, should I regret?’

Actress Nehha Pendse recently shared that she declined the opportunity to be a part of the popular TV show Anupamaa because she couldn't connect with the character. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar also turned down a role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin due to financial limitations. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nehha confessed that after she rejected Anupamaa, the producers decided to cast Rupali instead.

During a roundtable, Nehha opened up about being choosy on television, “As an audience I am consuming international OTT, so you aspire to work what you watch. That is not what TV is giving me. There is always an internal conflict, of where you see yourself, what you are receiving, and then whether you can break the barrier and do what you want.”

Declining a role in Anupamaa, a show highly popular in recent times, she reflected, “But I often think should I regret, should I have taken it? But a part of me is like, can I do that every day?” Harshad Chopda chimed in, “I think it was meant for Rupali (Ganguly, actress) ma’am. Aapko naa hi bolna tha.”

Nehha responded, "Tomorrow, I might agree to something like that. I'm not saying whether it was in my destiny or not, but it depends on the type of work you associate with."

Harshad added, “That is only there jab tak account mein 10lakh se neeche hai (laughs). Mera simple sa hai, main bohot choosy, picky and sher hota hai jab tak uske upar hai. Uske neeche gaya, pehla kaam milega wo kaam karlunga. (That's true, as long as there's less than 10 lakhs in the account (laughs). I'm quite selective and particular. I act like a lion until I reach that point. Once it dips below, I'll take whatever work comes first),” Neha remarked, "I've shown a bit too much arrogance till now, that's why I've done less work."

Dheeraj also acknowledged turning down Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He admits, "I was offered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, but I declined because of budget constraints." Harshad promptly responds, "I've never turned down any work due to budget. If I want to do something, I do it. Plus, opportunities are scarce."

Rupali has greatly benefited from Neha's loss as a result of Anupamaa's fame, making her the top-rated TV star at the moment. Anupamaa, an Indian Hindi-language television drama series, debuted on July 13, 2020, on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee from Star Jalsha. The series features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in prominent roles.