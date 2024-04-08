Arjit Taneja, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya has once again impressed the viewers with his captivating performance in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. He shares a strong bond with his on-screen mother Kishori Shahane Vij. The 31-year-old TV star recently shared a funny video with his on-screen mother, complete with a witty caption.

Arjit Taneja shares a funny video with on-screen mother Kishori Shahane Vij

Kishori Shahane Vij took to her Instagram handle to share a humorous video with Arjit Taneja. She wrote in the caption, “You get only 1 chance in life…You need to be sure of what you want.. awkward reactions boomerang @arjitaneja. Thankyou @deekshaksonalkar for shooting this life coaching video. #funnyvideos #insta #instagood #instagram #instalike #trending #viral #virat #babitaji #babitaahuja #kishorishahane #kishorishahanevij #arjitaneja #tellywood.”

In the clip, Arjit offers a glass of water to Kishori and she says, “Iski kya zarurat thi.” After that, Arjit Taneja throws the glass of water. He used Humse Hai Muqabala’s song Premika Ne Pyar Se for the reel.

Fans reaction

Arjit not only reshared the video but also commented with a lot of laughing emojis. As soon as Arjit shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed joy on their funny reel. One user wrote, “Hahaahaa!! premika ne pyaar se jo bhi dediya woh lena chahiye. (Hahaahaa!! Whatever the Premika gives with love, one should accept it).” Speaking about their characters in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, another user commented, “Abhi emotional blackmail karenge. Virat main tumhari maa Hun Tum Amruta ke kahane mein yah sab kar rahe ho na. (Now, she'll emotionally blackmail you. Virat, I'm your mother. Are you doing all this because Amruta told you to do so).”

More about Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja started his career with the television reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. Subsequently, he was featured in several shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Colors TV's Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Dangal TV's Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery. Additionally, he made an appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai alongside Sriti Jha.

