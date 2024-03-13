Mohena Singh is best known for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress played the character of Keerti, Kartik's sister. Singh left the show as she was supposed to get married. Her character was later replaced in the show. Singh is a mother to one and is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actress took to social media to announce the same.

Mohena Singh announces second pregnancy

The Dil Dosti Dance actress took to social media to share the news of her second pregnancy beautifully. She posted a video performing a classical dance as she flaunted her baby bump. She wrote a long note welcoming her new bundle of joy. Dancing to the tunes of Aaoge Jab Tum from Jab We Met, the actress shared her connection with the song during her pregnancy.

She wrote, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world, hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy."

Have a look at Mohena Singh's pregnancy announcement video-

Mohena Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in 2019 and welcomed her first baby boy Ayansh in 2022. While Mohena is the Princess of Reva, she married Suyesh, the son of Uttrakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj.

More about Mohena Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh first appeared on the dance reality show Dance India Dance and impressed the viewers with her simplicity and talent. She was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer for Popular actor Sidharth Shukla. She tried her hand at acting and featured in projects like Dil Dosti Dance and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Singh gained immense recognition with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

