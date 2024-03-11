Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Armaan begins considering Manav for Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences for more than a decade now. The show not only kept the viewers intrigued with its compelling developments in the track but has also managed to grab a spot in top-rated shows on Star Plus. The show is currently revolving around Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi. In the coming episode, Kaveri will let go of Ruhi of all the bonds she has with Rohit. She will allow her to get married again.

Ruhi asks Armaan to meet Manav

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Kaveri setting Ruhi free from all the bonds she has with Rohit as she would not want her to sacrifice her happiness by waiting for Rohit all her life. She asks Ruhi to give her life a second chance and settle down once again.

Manish put forward his friend, VB’s grandson Manav’s proposal for Ruhi. On hearing this, Ruhi demands Armaan first meet Manav and see if he is suitable for her. Armaan gets into a tough situation with this responsibility. He starts feeling insecure with the thought of Ruhi and Manav’s alliance.

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent promo:

However, he gathers courage and goes to Goenka house to meet Manav. Out of trauma, he faints on the couch. Manav, who is a doctor by profession, helps Armaan and takes good care of him. He suggests meeting Ruhi next time only if she is comfortable. Manav’s humble behavior and kind gestures will leave Armaan impressed. He will start looking at him as a perfect match for Ruhi.

Advertisement

In another twist, Abhira will be seen standing up against Kaveri in the court. She will try to fight for justice for the weaker section of society. Abhira will face a terrible car accident leaving Armaan devastated. Ruhi will go through emotional turmoil after seeing Armaan worrying and crying for Abhira.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is delivering high-voltage drama with Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi in focus. The show features Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe in lead roles. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on fighting working mother's guilt; 'You try to overcompensate'