In the recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the festival of Gangaur was celebrated with elaborate costumes and an authentic Rajasthani feel. Actress Samridhii Shukla, who is seen as Abhira in the show, celebrated her first Gangaur in one of the recent sequences in the show, and her heart is full. She confessed that it was her favorite look of all time.

The show has always set a benchmark with its extravagant, heartwarming sequences, and it’s safe to say that it still manages to keep it fresh. From beautiful dance sequences to luxurious clothes, the show and its cast manage to woo their audience, especially with the festive segments. Well, not just the audience, but even the cast enjoys shooting those festival scenes.

Samridhii Shukla on Gangaur sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talking about the celebration of the Rajasthani festival in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla said, "The Gangaur look was my favorite, so far, and it looked absolutely beautiful. It is one look that people loved a lot, and of course, it is Gangaur, so we had to do something extravagant. I'm so glad that the creatives and everyone on the team gave me this look. I feel I did carry it well. I'm glad I could do that."

Take a look at Samridhii Shukla's post from Gangaur sequence from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla lauds the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla also credited Rajan Shahi for keeping the roots of Rajasthan intact in the show. “Rajan Sir has always gone above and beyond and presented the authentic culture of Udaipur. Sometimes the production house bears the costs of a lot of things; even this outdoor shoot, where we went, was completely provided by the production house, including all the costumes and everything else."

She added, "It shows how much sir really wants to bring authenticity to Udaipur, although it is difficult to actually go there, but he tried to preserve authenticity by going above and beyond and even spending from his own pockets, which means a lot."



She also shared that, though this was her first time celebrating this festival on screen, it was truly special.

Samridhii Shukla on Gangaur celebration

"It is my first ever Gangaur celebration, and honestly, I didn't know much about Rajasthani culture, but I value and appreciate it so much more because there's so much family bonding, which I respect, and everything is done together, like making the idol and everything. It is an extremely nice experience, and it's a beautiful family bonding time as well," she ended.

More about the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira realizing her love for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and deciding to propose to him. However, Armaan behaves rudely with her and leaves a crying Abhira as he rejects her proposal. Furthermore, Ruhi learns about Charu's affair with Dev and she reveals the same in front of the family, leaving everybody against Abhira.

Ruhi also learns about Abhira's feelings for Armaan but she is determined to let go of Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was recently in the news as the producer of the show terminated two prominent faces of the show, namely Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sandhwani were roped in to play the roles.

