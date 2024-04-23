Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been intriguing audiences with its gripping storyline. The show is currently in its fourth generation with Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi in focus. Armaan, who is in a contractual marriage to Abhira, has a past with his sister-in-law, Ruhi. The upcoming track in the drama will showcase Abhira confessing her love to Armaan. However, Armaan will shock her by refusing to accept her feelings.

Armaan rejects Abhira’s proposal

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhira finally professing her feelings for Armaan during Gangaur celebrations. She arranges a romantic date night to express her love. However, the moment which was supposed to bring Abhira and Armaan close turns heartbreaking as Armaan outrightly rejects Abhira’s proposal. He goes on to humiliate her and break the gift bought by Abhira.

Armaan gets really angry at Abhira and leaves behind a crying Abhira. It will be interesting to see what made Armaan behave like this and if Ruhi is the reason behind the budding misunderstandings between Abhira-Armaan.

In another captivating turn of events, Ruhi is seen attempting to create a rift between Abhira and Armaan. She learns about Charu's affair with her boss, Dev and ends up revealing the same in front of the entire family. This pushes Abhira into trouble as everyone including Armaan goes against her. They blame Abhira for keeping Charu's wrongdoings a secret.

Besides getting to know about Charu and Dev’s relationship, Ruhi also discovers that Abhira has fallen in love with Armaan. She breaks down after learning the same but remains determined to not let go of Armaan.

Here’s a major highlight from recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been performing consistently well on the TRP charts ever since it went on air. The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in the roles of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

