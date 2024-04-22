It was Garvita Sadhwani’s birthday yesterday. The actress who recently entered the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, replacing actress Pratiksha Honmukhhe, has already become friends with her co-stars on sets. It was her working birthday, as she celebrated her birthday on the sets, where her co-star Samridhii Shukla gifted her a sipper for her birthday.

Garvita took to her social media to share birthday wishes from her co-stars and glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday.

Garvita Sadhwani’s birthday gift from Samridhii Shukla

Garvita Sadhwani posted a picture of herself from the vanity van, where she is seen holding a rose bouquet and the background decorated with balloons and ribbons. Along with the picture, she wrote a long note thanking the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team for making her day special.

At the end of the note, she mentioned Samridhii Shukla and wrote, “I love the sipper.”

Check out Garvita’s post here:

Resharing the post in her story, Samridhii wrote, “Can’t wait for you to flaunt it.”

Thank you so much for all the love. Almost 350 birthday stories, couldn't repost all but trust me, I'm so so GRATEFUL. Thank you for all the love, I see you all. Feeling blessed and super overwhelmed.

Many of her co-stars, including Samridhii Shukla, Sikandar Kharbanda, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sharon Verma, and others, posted photos with her from the sets to wish her. In the note, she further wrote, “Thanks to my @directorskutproductioon Family and @rajan.sahi sir for the flowers, cake, and all the love. And to my lovely actors, thank you for the extra love today.”

For those who do not know, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit entered the show last month, replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Before this show, Sadhwani was seen in Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Talking about the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai focuses on the love triangle between Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira. The show airs from Monday to Sunday at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

