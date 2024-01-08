Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vrushika Mehta embraces fresh start as she moves into new house with her husband

Vrushika Mehta, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is enjoying the happiness of her recent marriage. The actress has been having a great time since her lavish wedding with her fiancé Saurabh Ghedia.

After enjoying the initial phase of the marriage, Vrushika and Saurabh have stepped into the new phase of their lives as they entered their new abode.

Vrushika Mehta's New Beginning post marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta recently shared a video on her social media. The video showed her entering her new house with her husband Saurabh Ghedia after their marriage. Vrushika looked stunning in a traditional red outfit as they performed the grah pravesh ritual. She even held a coconut on her head while entering the house.

In addition to that, Vrushika also did a small ritual in the kitchen where she drew swastik signs near the main door. After completing the traditional rituals, she couldn't contain her excitement and started twirling and dancing in her new home.

Have a look at the video posted by Vrushika Mehta

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia's wedding

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia shared their wedding pictures on social media on December 10, 2023. The actress looked beautiful in all her wedding rituals. Taking to their Instagram, the duo wrote, "With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime.”

Vrushika and Saurabh got engaged earlier last year. Mehta's family, fans, and friends from the industry bombarded her post with good wishes.

Vrushika Mehta's Journey in Television

Vrushika Mehta started her career more than a decade ago with Dil Dosti Dance wherein she replaced Sneha Kapoor as Sharon in the show. Her chemistry with Swayam played by Shantanu Maheshwari won many hearts. After D3, she was seen in TV shows like Satrangi Sasural, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

