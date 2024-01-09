Zaid Darbar finally watches Gauahar Khan’s film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Here’s what he thinks

Gauahar Khan, a prominent name in the television industry has proved her acting mettle by working in some Bollywood films as well. After starring in a series of songs, the actress made her acting debut with the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Now, her husband Zaid Darbar finally got the time to watch his wife’s first movie. Wifey Gauahar Khan was too glad that her husband appreciated her acting skills.

Zaid Darbar finally watches Gauahar Khan’s first film

Yesterday, Zaid Darbar took to social media to share a glimpse of the film from his television screen. Sharing a clip of the interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and Gauahar Khan from the film, the actress wrote, “Finally watching Rocket Singh. Jaanu, you are an amazing actor @GauaharKhan #Animal”

Check out Zaid Darbar’s post here:

Resharing the post in her story, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awww, my husband finally watched my first film. Love you. @Zaid_Darbar.”

Gauahar Khan’s Bollywood films

Among the few Bollywood films, Ishaqzaade is one of the films that got Gauahar Khan immense recognition. Viewers still remember her performance on the iconic track, Jhallah Wallah. Notable Bollywood films to her credit include Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan, among others.

Besides starring in music videos and films, Khan made a name for herself in the reality space with her participation in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Bigg Boss 7.

Gauahar Khan is currently busy hosting the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Rithvik Dhanjani is her co-host. This also marks her return to the television screens after becoming a mother this year.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 7 winner gave birth to a baby boy, Zehaan on May 10. The actress has been actively sharing pictures with her newborn on social media, but the parents have not revealed the face yet.

The actress spent the yearend holidays in Goa with her family. She uploaded several pictures from the holiday on her official Instagram handle.

