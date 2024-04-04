Anupamaa Written Update, April 4: Anupama explains to the judges why it is important for her to participate in the competition. The judges discuss whether they should let Anupama participate or not. Later, Anupama gets a video call from Yashdeep and the restaurant's staff.

She tells them the results will be shared with her on a call. Anupama then tells them they should celebrate her attempt to participate in the competition. Anupama then notices that she has many missed calls from Kinjal. She gets shocked seeing her phone.

Vanraj loses calm at Pakhi:

Vanraj confronts Pakhi and tells her that he has booked her tickets. He asks her to return to India. Pakhi argues, saying that she will not go back. Vanraj tells her that she will have to go. Pakhi continues the argument, saying that her friend Arush is helping her set up the business in America and is just his friend.

Vanraj loses his calm at her and reminds her how she was holding hands with him while talking to him. Vanraj fumes with anger as Pakhi continues arguing. She tells Vanraj that Arush won't tolerate his violence like Titu. Baa gets furious at Pakhi and tells her that only Anupama can make her understand. Pakhi gets angry and says that she won't listen to Anupama as she is no one to her.

Anupama slams Pakhi:

Pakhi mentions how Anupama left them five years ago, and she has no right to tell her anything. Anupama arrives and lashes out at Pakhi for her behavior. She reminds Pakhi that no one checked on her when she left five years ago, as Vanraj had told them to cut ties with her.

Anupama then reminds them that she is coming here for the kids. She gets angry, explaining how they look down on her often, even though she is her mother. Anupama then warns Pakhi that if she does wrong, she will correct her.

Anupama gets worried for Baapuji. Vanraj tells Pakhi that she will have to go to India. However, she refuses, saying they can't control her life, and walks away.

Anupama inquires about Baapuji's health. Kinjal says that Baapuji collapsed on the road. Toshu realizes that Vanraj lied to everyone. Anupama gets suspicious.

Anuj writes down his feelings as Shruti talks to him. Shruti then takes Anuj's wallet to pay money for the groceries. Shruti then sees Anupama's photo in Anuj's wallet and gets upset.

Anupama and Baapuji talk:

Baapuji lies to Anupama, saying that he fell on the road. However, while talking to her, Baapuji unknowingly reveals that he was hit by goons. Baapuji then tells Anupama that he asked everyone to lie to her about him falling down. Anupama apologizes to Baapuji, saying that he has to tolerate everything. Vanraj arrives and agrees with Anupama's apology.

When Baapuji asks Anupama how her audition went, she tells him that the judges haven't informed her of the result. Vanraj says that she must not have been selected. Anupama shares with Baapuji how she is proud of herself for giving the audition in this big competition. Kavya, Dimpy, and Kinjal get happy seeing Anupama happy.

Shruti and Anuj meet Anupama:

While traveling with Anuj, Shruti recalls seeing Anupama's photo in Anuj's wallet. Suddenly, Anuj and Shruti's car bumps into Anupama. Shruti then insists Anupama get in the car and tells her that they will drop her off. Shruti asks Anupama what she will do after the restaurant shuts and asks her whether she will go back to India. Shruti insists Anupama stay in America until she and Anuj's wedding. Shruti advises Anupama that she can go back to India after their wedding.

Anupama gets a call from the competition and learns that she has been selected. She gets extremely happy after hearing this news. Anuj starts praising Anupama's food. Shruti gets upset. Anupama asks Anuj to stop the car, and she gets down. Shruti asks Anuj to get flowers for her friend, so Anuj also gets out of the vehicle.

After Anuj leaves, Shruti even gets out of the car and follows Anupama, stopping her. Shruti then gives her photo back to her. Shruti tells Anupama that Anuj will have to leave his past behind because she is getting married to him. Anupama gets emotional seeing the picture. The episode ends.

