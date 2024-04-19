Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1264: The Episode starts with Manish hurrying Suwarna and Surekha. He says he can't wait to meet Ruhi. Suwarna says they might feel bad since it's Ruhi's in-laws, and they are going a little early. Manish says he wants to meet Ruhi, Abhira, and Armaan. He has to thank Armaan and ask Ruhi about the boy she mentioned. He cannot wait until the anniversary.

Suwarna thinks to herself that she will talk to Ruhi before Manish gets the chance to speak to her. She has to forget Armaan, she is married.

Abhira gets ready for Gangaur. After tucking the dupatta, she struggles with the earrings. Armaan enters the room and looks at her. Seeing her struggle, he offers to help her. Abhira refuses and jokes. He says Dadi already warned them they take the most time to get ready, and he doesn't want to get late. He helps Abhira with the jewelry.

On the other hand, Ruhi also gets ready alone. Abhhira rests his feet on Armaan's thighs as he sits down to make her wear the anklet. It gets stuck in her lehenga. She falls, and they share a moment. Ruhi comes out of her room smiling, and before she sees them, Kiara comes and takes her with her.

Abhira and Armaan get up. He compliments her, saying she looks cute. He goes. She says he doesn't look bad. She holds his arm, and they leave.

Dev and Charu talk about Gangaur. Charu asks if he will celebrate with her, but he says he has no interest in the rituals. Charu says she also never understood the rituals growing up, but now she wants to celebrate with him. As Charu leaves, Dev tells him he will come. Charu hugs him, and Sanjana sees them.

Sanjana claps and says she knew that something was going on between them. Dev and Sanjana argue about their past. She says if he continues to see Charu, she will ensure he never gets custody of their son. Charu apologizes and says she won't meet him. Dev asks her to relax, saying Sanjana won't be able to do anything.

Vidya gets ready and sees Manisha and Manoj outside her room. She smiles seeing them. Madhav comes. He asks if he should help her with her earrings. She asks him to have tea. He says he has kept fast to prove his love for his wife. He goes. She recalls their argument about Kaveri, which took place a few days back.

Kajal sees Sanjay talking on the phone. After he hangs up, she asks him which kurta he would wear. He screams at her, saying that if she can't see it, he is busy. Kajal says she just wanted to ask about the kurta and show the one she likes. Sanjay picks up the other one and throws it at her. He asks her to get out.

Krish comes and snatches Sanjay's phone and throws it on the floor. Sanjay asks him if he knows the phone's value and if he doesn't have the money to buy one for him. Krrish replies that he was disrespecting his mother and should know to treat her better.

Sanjay raises his hand to slap Krish. Krish holds his hand and says he is not the old Krish anymore. Kajal asks them not to fight. Krish leaves. Charu gets Dev's message. He tells her that he cannot wait to meet her. She smiles. Dadi sees her family gathering and wards off bad sight. Abhira holds Armaan's arm, and Ruhi looks at them.

Abhira sees Charu smiling and texting. She asks her to tell everyone about Dev. She adds that she hasn't said anything to Armaan about them because she promised she would tell herself. Charu asks for more time. Ruhi interrupts and asks what they are talking about. Abhira sends Charu a message saying Kirara is looking for her.

Ruhi asks why she sent her away. Abhira says she was eavesdropping on their conversation, so she should interfere in the neighbor's quarrel, as she does with her and Armaan's problems. She adds that Ruhi might be Armaan's friend, but she has no right to enter their marriage. She leaves, and Ruhhi gets angry.

The servant gives the list to Manisha. She sees the handwriting and thinks of the I Love You note she discovered on Armaan's bed. She asks the servant who made this list. He says Ruhi, madam. Manoj comes to call her. She says she has to tell Kaverri and Vidya something important. She explains this to Manoj, who advises her to find proof first and then tell them.

Manish, Suwarna and Surekha arrive. Dadi welcomes them. Ruhi hugs Manish. He apologizes to her for not being able to help her in Mussories. She hugs Suwarna and Surekha.

Manish sees Abhira. Abhira sees Ruhi and steps back. Armaan signs Abhira to come ahead. Manish blesses her.

Meanwhile, Kaveri gets the kidnapper's message and worries. She asks about Kiara and Charu. Vidya says they are there. Kiara and Charu dance, and everyone joins them.

Ruhi takes Armaan aside and compliments him. He gets awkward and leaves to take a call. He goes and sees Abhira dancing with everyone. The husbands make their wives wear the dupatta with their names embroidered on it. Ruhi extends her hand as Kiara arrives with a dupatta. She says sorry and takes it to Abhira. Vidya asks Armaan to make Abhira wear the dupatta. Armaan makes Abhira wear the dupatta, and the latter smiles. Ruhi cries. Everyone claps and smiles.

Abhira comes out of the washroom and looks for her dupatta, which she had left on the bed. Ruhi wears the dupatta in front of the mirror and smiles. The episode ends here.

