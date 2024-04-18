Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Vidya calling Ruhi. Abhira tries to stop her from creating a scene in front of the family. As Ruhi comes downstairs, Vidya slaps her leaving everyone shocked.

When Madhav and Manoj question Vidya’s action, she reveals how Ruhi got divorce papers for Abhira and Armaan. She confronts Ruhi for the same and asks why she did it when she knows Abhira and Armaan’s relationship always suffers. Vidya says that Abhira and Armaan have always worried for Ruhi but when her turn came to return their favors, she got them divorce papers and thought of breaking their marriage. Ruhi cries. She tries to tell the truth behind the divorce papers but recalls Armaan’s words and stops. Vidya keeps on questioning her motive but she refuses to answer.

Armaan spots Ruhi crying in her room. She tells Armaan that Abhira took revenge on her and told Vidya she made their divorce papers. Armaan tries to calm her down and offers her water. He decides to talk to Abhira. Abhira overhears Armaan and Ruhi's conversation and appears there. Armaan scolds her for stretching the matter and involving the family in it. Ruhi also taunts Abhira. She starts crying.

Vidya tells Ruhi to leave. Kajal tries to stop her and asks Vidya to forgive Ruhi. But she remains adamant on her decision. She says that though she regards Ruhi as her daughter, she now wants Abhira and Armaan to start afresh on the Gangaur festival. So, till the festival is over, Ruhi will stay with Goenkas. Ruhi thinks about celebrating Gangaur with Armaan. Armaan asks Vidya to reconsider her decision but she refuses to do so.

Kaveri comes back home. She gets happy to see Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi safe and hugs them. Manisha asks Kaveri to question Ruhi. She then asks Ruhi why she made the divorce papers. Ruhi says that Abhira always creates problems for Poddars and this is what made her prepare the papers. Kaveri forgives Ruhi. Vidya doesn’t support Kaveri. She asks Kaveri where she was missing. Kaveri says she was at the temple. Ruhi decides to take revenge for her insult from Abhira. Kaveri consoles Vidya, who misses Rohit.

Abhira gets hiccups. Armaan offers her water but she refuses to take it. Armaan forces her to drink it. He tries to make Abhira feel better. Vidya sees Ruhi outside Abhira and Armaan’s room. She asks Ruhi to stay within her limits. Kaveri and Vidya announce celebrating Gangaur. Abhira asks about the festival. Kaveri explains the same. The episode ends here.

