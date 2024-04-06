Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Episode 1251: The Episode starts with Manish seeing Akshara’s pictures and saying he wants to make her birthday special. Swarna asks him why he is causing pain to himself. Surekha says they are keeping a puja, and that should be enough. On the other hand, Abhira holds Akshara and Abhinav’s pictures and decides to frame them for her birthday. Manish also decided to frame a large photo of Akshara for the hall. Swarna and Surekha say Ruhi will be hurt if she comes to know of this.

Krish touches Kajal’s feet, and she blesses him. He looks at Sanjay and says he knows Sanjay won’t give him his blessings, but he can be less angry. Kajal asks him to make them proud. Sanjay says she is blessing him to ruin his life, and they argue. As Krish leaves, Sanjay warns that, as Kaveri has mentioned, he won’t get any financial support from the family. Krish leaves the wallet and goes.

Krish comes out and counts money. Abhira sees him and offers him some money, but he refuses. Armaan comes out and sees both of them. He hugs Krish and says he won’t offer his sympathy, but he feels bad that he is in this situation because he took his advice. Abhira says that’s why she is asking him to take her money, as nobody in the family considers her family. Armaan gets upset and offers to drop both of them. Abhira refuses and leaves, saying she has some work to do at the photo studio. Krish tells Armaan that they are the cutest couple.

Charu holds a file at Dev's office and suggests something to Dev. He says that he is a divorcee fighting for his son’s custody and has no time for anything else, but he loves Charu. Chau confesses her love for him, too. Dev hugs her, and Abhira sees them from outside. Seeing this, Charu asks to be excused and leaves.

Abhira gets a call from the photo studio, and they ask her to pick up the frame as soon as it is ready. In the meantime, she gets more work. Charu comes and tells her to keep it a secret and says she loves Dev. She compares her situation to Abhira and Armaan’s and says even though Abhira is a student, Armaan is already a successful lawyer. Abhira asks her not to compare them and says that she only knows the circumstances under which she had to marry Armaan.

Meanwhile, Armaan calls her. He asks Abhira about the tortoise and good luck charm, as he has an important meeting to attend. Abhira says it’s with her, and she asks him to pick up the frame from the photo studio. She also requests him not to see the picture. They hung up, and Charu thanked Abhira. Abhira reminds her of what happened at the house the last time she had to keep Charu’s secret. Charu says she is not ready but will tell Armaan about Dev herself.

Manish takes the frame, and on his way out, he drops his wallet off the stairs. Armaan walks up, picks up the wallet, and gives it to him. Manish thanks him, and Armaan says that his voice feels familiar. He collects the frame and leaves.

Abhira comes home and rushes to see the collage. Manish says he will uncover the picture with Akshu’s voice and play her song. Plays. He sees the collage of Akshara and Abhinav. Abhira sees Akshara’s solo pic. Manish says he gave Akshara’s pic, but how did it become a collage of Akshu and Abhinav? Abhira says she doesn’t have this picture of Akshara and wonders who ordered this. Armaan comes and asks to see the pic. She covers it and takes the picture out of the room. She keeps it in the guest room.

Suwarna asks Manish to stop, but he goes out, saying he wants to know who ordered the collage. Abhira also wonders who knows her mom in Udaipur. She leaves to go to the photo studio.

Surekha says that it might be Ruhi who ordered the photo as on Holi, she mentioned she misses her. Suwarna says she hates Akshara, that day she was drunk. Ruhi thinks Krish has left something behind and checks the photo in the guest room. She gets shocked and recalls Aarohi’s death. She breaks the frame and tears the picture. She breaks down.

Abhira hears the sound and wonders if somebody got hurt, so she rushes back to see. She sees the torn picture and Dadi getting the room cleaned. She stops Kaveri and says her hatred has become so strong that she has torn her mumma’s picture. Kaveri says she is not stone-hearted enough to tear someone’s mother’s picture. Abhira and Dadi argue. Armaan comes and asks Abhira to stop. Abhira says sorry and leaves.

Ruhi calls Surekha and asks him about Manish. Surekha says he has gone out and asks her what happened. Surekha says he went to the temple for some puja. Ruhi ends the call and says her family is lying to her. Surekha worries. Ruhi says it means Manish got this picture of Akshara. Abhira sits in her room and joins the picture. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

