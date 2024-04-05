Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Episode 1250: The Episode starts with Abhira thinking of Armaan as she walks down the stairs. She stops and closes her eyes. Manisha asks why he is chanting his name. Abhira is surprised and says nothing. Manisha says she went to the temple to pray for Krish and tries to apply tika. Abhira remembers Armaan kissing her forehead and asks her to apply it on her nose. She says everyone applies on the forehead, so she wants to do something different. Manisha leaves.

Abhira says to herself that Armaan kissed her forehead and she got overprotective about it. She smiles to herself. Charu says to Dev that he cooked the food, and asks him to serve it. Dev says sorry and asks her to eat the food. Dev asks how is it. She compliments and he eats it. He spits the food and asks why she lied. She says because he made it. She asks if it is wrong to lie for someone’s happiness. He says lying is wrong. He explains that his ex-wife lied to him and cheated on him.

Sanjay throws the vase and gets angry. He asks Kaveri why she gave Krish permission to dance. Kaveri asks him to calm down and says he will come back, she is sure he will leave his passion, and also Abhira's pride will break in one month. Vidya overhears everything. Dev drops Charu home. She asks him if he is using her to get over his wife. Dev says no and asks her to go home.

Dadi sees Rohit’s pic and says Krish will face difficulties and understand her, Armaan listens to his wife only and if Rohit was here, he would have understood her. Vidya comes and says never. Dadi says he used to listen to her. Vidya says he loved his brothers, he would have supported Krish. She tells her that the kids need her love and freedom. Dadi says I gave freedom to Madhav, and Vidya is still bearing the consequences of it. Vidya cries and leaves.

Krish gets the mango slices for everyone and says no one will touch it until Armaan comes. Abhira asks Charu to receive Dev’s call, but she makes excuse and says that she doesn't want to think about work all the time. Armaan comes. Abhira smiles. He asks them to have mangoes. They all eat the mangoes. Abhira asks Armaan to have slices first. Aryan says Armaan eats the seed portion so that they get the tasty pieces. Armaan says she can sacrifice mango farms for you the four of them.

Abhira gets mango on her chin as she eats it. Armaan wipes it. The cousins tease Abhira for blushing like an apple. Ruhi gets angry and leaves. Armaan follows her and calls her out. He asks if everything is okay. Ruhi says he kissed Abhira’s forehead. She argues. He says she did a miracle to fulfill Krish’s dreams, and he won’t take permission to thank her. Ruhi apologizes and offers her mango. He takes it and leaves.

At night, Abhira thinks she will sleep before Armaan comes. Armaan comes from behind and she collides with him. He holds her. They have a banter. She sees him and smiles. He asks why she is seeing him like this. She says he is so funny and good-looking. Armaan gets surprised. She covers herself with a blanket and pretends to sleep. Armaan hears her and says she is dreaming of studies and internships, good girl. She dreams of Armaan. They have a moment in her dream.

She wakes up and shouts. Armaan wakes up and asks if she is okay. She asks why he is holding her hand. He says by mistake. She scolds him and leaves. Manish calls Madhav. Madhav tells him that he wants to thank him for yesterday. Manish says he wants Madhav's help in finding his daughter. Madhav agrees to help her. Manish thanks him. Abhira finds an envelope. She sees Abhinav and Akshara’s pics. She cries. The episode ends here.

