Top 5 Ways to Henna for Hair Growth And Get Lustrous Colored Hair

Lustrous hair tresses add to your glam and glitz. Using henna as a hair mask to add shine and strength to your locks is an ancient practice. However, by using henna for hair growth, you can flaunt long and bouncy hair naturally. Henna is acquired from the plant Lawsonia Inermis which demonstrates lasting hair-coloring properties ( 1 ). Being a natural dye, it adds a gorgeous color to your hair locks which also makes it an ideal hair color mask. You can also mix henna with other oils and natural dyes to make an effective hair mask and an alluring hair color shade. So, besides strengthening your roots, it can help you create your own hair color statement. Let’s explore henna powder for hair growth in detail so that you can fall in love with your hair all over again.

What Is Henna?

Henna is a natural dye obtained from the plant Lawsonia Inermis. Research indicates that henna is one of the first plants used for making hair dyes ( 2 ). It is a green or brown powder obtained that contains a pigmented compound called lawsone or hennotannic acid that can give your hair an orange-reddish tint on application ( 3 ). Using henna as a hair dye has been a traditional practice in India. However, now it's cultivated in many other countries like Morocco, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, and Yemen, and globally used to get gorgeous stains and attractive hair colors.

Types of Henna for Hair

There are many types of henna for hair depending on the composition, properties, and eventually, the color it imparts to your hair. Some of them are:

1. Natural Henna for Hair Growth

Natural henna is the purest form of henna that can be used on hair to increase its length and strength. It can give an auburn shade to your hair. You can add water and oil to it and apply it directly to your hair.

2. Black Henna for Dark Shade

Black henna is more suitable for coloring your hair with darker shades. Owing to its chemical composition, it may trigger allergic reactions, if left on the hair for long. If you have a sensitive scalp, you should do a patch test before applying it to your hair completely.

3. Neutral Henna for Shiny Hair

Neutral henna is especially used to add luster to your locks without making them dry and rough. It doesn’t add any color to your hair and can be used to deep condition it.

Impressive Benefits of Using Henna for Hair Growth

1. May Help Reduce Hair Loss

The therapeutic benefits of henna for hair were tested on animals. According to the study, henna helps reduce hair loss, especially androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness by reducing the concentration of androgen in the skin tissue ( 3 ).

2. May Help Treat Dandruff

White flakes are such a big NO. They not only give your hair an unkempt appearance but feel irksome as they fall on your beautiful attire. Henna has proven to be effective against dandruff and can be used to clear scalp build-up ( 1 ).

3. May Prevent Hair Disorders

Hair styling and chemicals may be quite flattering to get that hairstyle change. But, they may also cause hair damage. Henna demonstrates antibacterial properties that help in protecting your scalp and hair from severe infections like folliculitis, cellulitis, and other patchy scalp conditions ( 4 ).

4. May Help Cover Aging Hair

White hair strands may not be welcome for all moods and occasions. Sometimes, flaunting an even hair color is good for a change. Henna has effective hair coloring properties that can help you give a new shade to white hairs effectively ( 1 ).

How to Prepare Henna for Hair Growth?

Step 1: Take an appropriate quantity of henna powder in a bowl, as per your hair length.

Step 2: Add water to it slowly, until you get a slightly thick consistency. Avoid adding water at a time as that may make it watery. For best results, add lukewarm water to henna powder.

Step 3: You can check if the consistency of henna is suitable by applying a pea-sized amount of it on your hair.

Step 4: If the paste is too watery, you may add some more henna powder to it. However, if it’s too thick, you can add water to loosen it up.

Step 5: Mix again and cover with plastic wrap or a lid.

Step 6: Let it still undisturbed for 6-7 hours. You can also keep it overnight if you plan to use it the next day.

How to Use Henna for Hair Growth And Thickness?

Henna can be blended with other ingredients that promote hair growth to make it more nourishing for your hair. Some of the hair masks that you can make with henna are:

1. Henna And Egg Yolk Mask

Egg yolk is rich in peptides that have proven to be effective for hair follicle development and hair growth ( 5 ). The application of this mask can make your hair thick and bouncy.

Ingredients:

Henna powder (3-4 tablespoons/ as per hair length)

1 egg yolk

Water

1 tablespoon almond oil (optional)

1 tablespoon amla powder (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Beat the egg yolk properly to give it an even consistency.

Take an appropriate amount of henna powder and add the blended egg yolk slowly to it while stirring the paste continuously.

You may add amla powder and almond oil to the blended mixture to make it more nourishing.

Once mixed, add water to this henna paste.

Mix evenly and ensure no lumps are formed.

Once the consistency is thick and even, cover it with a lid or plastic wrap.

Let the mixture sit for 7-8 hours or overnight.

Apply this paste to your hair in small sections and tie it up in a top knot once done.

Allow the mixture to absorb in your hair and wash it off with cold water after 3 hours.

2. Henna And Coconut Oil Mask

Coconut oil has a high affinity for proteins and has deep penetration powers that allow it to be absorbed in the hair shaft and promote hair growth effectively ( 6 ). When mixed with henna powder, this hair mask can help you prevent hair fall and breakage.

Ingredients:

Henna powder (3-4 tablespoons/ as per hair length)

2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil

Water

1 teaspoon amla powder

Steps to Follow:

Mix the henna powder and amla powder in a bowl.

Add water to it and mix well.

Once the mixture is ready, add coconut oil to it and stir continuously to get rid of any lumps.

Mix until you get a smooth and thick paste with an even composition.

Cover the bowl with a cloth or lid and let it stay undisturbed for at least 6 hours.

Apply the hair pack on your hair after washing your hair thoroughly.

Make sure to cover hair lengths and scalp with the paste evenly.

Cover your hair with a shower cap for at least 2-3 hours.

Wash it off with cold water.

3. Henna And Aloe Vera Mask

When tested on animals, aloe vera has proven to have therapeutic effects on the hair besides boosting collagen formation and strengthening hair roots ( 7 ). This mask can help you make your hair roots strong to tackle unpleasant breakages.

Ingredients:

Henna powder (3-4 tbsp/ as per hair length)

1 teaspoon Aloe vera

Water

1 teaspoon almond oil

1 teaspoon fenugreek powder

Steps to Follow:

Mix the henna powder and fenugreek powder in a bowl.

Add water to form a thick paste.

Add aloe vera and almond oil to the pack, one by one, and keep mixing the contents.

Ensure the mixture is free from lumps and has a thick consistency.

Cover the mixture with a lid or plastic wrap and let it stay still for at least 6 hours.

Apply the mixture with a brush or use hand gloves to cover your hair with it evenly.

Tie up your hair properly and use a scarf, if you’re going out.

Wash it off with cold water after 2-3 hours.

Towel dry your hair and allow the deep color of henna to develop in 2-3 days.

4. Henna And Hibiscus Powder Hair Mask

When tested on animals, hibiscus leaf and flower extracts have proven to have potential hair growth benefits and enhance hair length and hair follicle cycles ( 8 ). Using this mask can rejuvenate your hair and make it voluminous.

Ingredients:

Henna powder (3-4 tablespoons/ as per hair length)

1 teaspoon of hibiscus powder

1 teaspoon of curry leaf powder

1 teaspoon of Brahmi powder

1 teaspoon of bhringraj powder

Steps to Follow:

Mix the henna powder and hibiscus powder in a bowl or container.

Add water to the mixture and stir continuously.

Add curry leaf powder, brahmi powder, and bhringraj powder and mix until you get a smooth paste free from any lumps.

Ensure the mixture has a consistent composition.

Let the mixture stay untouched for 5 hours.

Apply the mixture to your hairline, scalp, and hair length properly.

Wash it off with cold water after 3 hours. You may also keep it overnight.

Dry your hair and allow the henna color to develop in 2-3 days.

5. Henna And Indigo Mask

Indigo has been used as an alternative to blue dye for hair-dyeing ( 9 ). This mask can be used to color your gray hair naturally.

Ingredients:

Henna powder (as per hair length)

Indigo powder (slightly less than your hair length)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Steps to Follow:

Take henna powder in a bowl and add water to it while continuously stirring it.

Add lemon juice to it and cover it with plastic wrap.

Leave the mixture overnight and use it the next day.

Apply the paste to your damp hair for a smooth application.

Wash your hair after 2-3 hours.

Mix the indigo powder with warm water to make a thick paste.

Apply to your hair and let it sit for 2-3 hours.

Wash off with cold water.

Avoid using shampoo for 2-3 days to allow the color to develop naturally.

How to Apply Henna to Hair?

Step 1: Wash your hair properly with lukewarm water. Ensure your hair is free from oil as that may attract dirt and cause scalp build-up. You may apply hair on damp hair so that you can apply it easily.

Step 2: Make a proper hair partition and comb your hair to detangle it.

Step 3: Use a brush or hand gloves to apply henna to your hair. You may start from the center or topmost layer of your hair, taking a few hair strands at a time.

Step 4: Continue applying henna in small sections until your hair is fully covered with henna.

Step 5: Once done, you may tie your hair in a high bun gently. Ensure to not tie it tightly or harshly.

Step 6: To protect your neck, shoulders, and clothes from getting henna stains, you may use a towel to cover them.

Step 7: You may also cover your hair with a plastic cap to keep the henna intact.

Step 8: You can let the henna sit on your hair for 3-4 hours.

Step 9: Wash your hair with cold water. Avoid using hot water and shampoo as henna may take some time to develop color.

Step 10: Dry your hair and avoid using any hair care product for the next 48 hours to get a deep beautiful hair shade.

What Are the Side Effects of Using Henna on Hair?

Henna doesn’t cause any potential side effects on your hair. However, if you’re sensitive to hair dyes or certain additive agents, henna may cause some side effects. Some of them are:

1. May Cause Allergies

Henna in its natural form can trigger mild allergic reactions. However, paraphenylenediamine (PPD) that is added to henna may not be suitable for people with hair concerns, especially contact dermatitis ( 10 ). Exposure to paraphenylenediamine (PPD) may also cause eye irritation, tremors, and convulsions ( 11 ). So, if you are affected with any hair concerns, you may do a patch test or avoid using henna to prevent your scalp from pain and discomfort.

2. May Cause Inflammation

Henna, in its pure form, can also cause inflammation and redness on your scalp, especially if you’re dealing with hair trauma or injuries ( 10 ).

Conclusion

Hair dyes can give your hair appealing colors so that you don’t have to settle for just one color. However, owing to the varied composition of hair dyes, you may not be able to take care of hair loss and other hair concerns. Using henna for hair growth can give your hair a beautiful shade besides preventing hair fall and dandruff. This natural dye is easy to apply and you can get a velvety paste of the henna powder just by adding water to it. So, henna may come in handy to flaunt stunning, shiny hair color for all the right reasons.

