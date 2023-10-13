Top 5 Benefits of Iodine for Hair Growth And Ways to Use It

Nourishing our body can impact the growth and strength of our hair. While nutrients and minerals impact the health of our hair, the benefits of iodine for hair growth are quite impressive. Iodine is an essential trace element naturally found in various food items and helps make thyroid hormones ( 1 ). By ensuring you’re consuming an adequate amount of iodine, you can keep the functioning of thyroid hormones under check. Iodine intake can be assessed by the conditions of the hair, and as such, iodine consumption has a potential impact on hair ( 2 ). So, if you want to renew the natural texture of your hair, iodine can come in handy. Let’s explore the benefits of iodine so that you can keep the consumption of this essential mineral in your body under check.

What Is Iodine?

Iodine is a mineral the body needs to make thyroid hormones ( 1 ). Thyroid hormones facilitate many bodily functions at different stages of life. They contribute to bone growth and development in children ( 3 ). In adults, they help regulate metabolic functions and aid weight and energy management ( 4 ). By consuming adequate iodine per day, you can enhance the functioning of your body efficiently. Thyroid hormones are also crucial for the development of bones and brain during pregnancy and infancy ( 1 ). So, iodine has a significant role to play for different age groups.

Amazing Benefits of Using Iodine for Hair Growth

There are many benefits of iodine on hair. Some of them are:

1. May Enhance Hair Follicle Growth

Iodine deficiency has been associated with poor hair quality and inefficient development of hair follicles. With iodine deficiency, the production and functioning of thyroid hormones are also affected ( 1 ). Thyroid hormones play a crucial role in stimulating hair growth, and in the absence of thyroid hormones, hair growth may become stagnant ( 5 ). So, if your hair growth is impaired, you may need to check if you’re consuming iodine properly.

2. May Help Prevent Hair Aging

Premature aging of the hair may occur in the 20s or 30s and can lead to many hair disorders ( 6 ). The deficiency of thyroid hormone has been proven to cause early graying of the hair ( 7 ). By using iodine, you can overcome the deficiency of thyroid hormone ( 1 ). So, by making up for the deficiency of thyroid hormone, you can prevent the aging of your hair.

3. May Help Manage Dry And Brittle Hair

Dry, brittle, and dull hair has been associated with hypothyroidism or the lack of thyroid hormones ( 7 ). Iodine is mainly responsible for maintaining the levels of thyroid in our bodies ( 1 ). So, by consuming iodine, you can help treat dry and brittle hair to keep your hair strong and healthy.

4. May Help Hair Loss Prevention

Inadequate thyroid levels are one of the main factors for excessive shedding of the hair ( 7 ). By consuming iodine, you can regulate thyroid hormone production and boost hair growth.

5. May Help Prevent Androgenetic Alopecia

Androgenetic alopecia is one of the common hair loss disorders that can cause front hairline receding and thinning of the hair ( 8 ). Hypothyroidism can cause androgenetic alopecia both in children and adults ( 9 ). If you’ve noticed patterns of baldness, you might need to consider iodine consumption.

10 Major Symptoms of Hair Loss Due to Iodine Deficiency

Iodine deficiency can be assessed by the health conditions of your hair ( 2 ). Some of the main signs and symptoms of iodine deficiency are:

Dry, brittle, and dull hair Excessive shedding of the hair Premature graying of the hair Stagnancy in hair growth Poor hair quality Hair thinning Flaky scalp Hair breakage Coarse hair texture Slow re-growth of the hair

How Does Iodine Deficiency Affect Hair Growth?

Iodine leads to efficient production and functioning of thyroid hormones ( 1 ). The proper functioning of thyroid hormones facilitates healthy hair growth and follicle development ( 5 ). So, if you’re consuming iodine in adequate amounts, your thyroid hormones will help promote hair growth naturally. However, if you’re dealing with iodine deficiency, the health and quality of your hair will also be affected.

Foods High In Iodine

Iodine is found in a variety of food items. Some of the rich sources of iodine are ( 1 ):

Seaweed like kelp, nori, kombu, and wakame

Oysters

Eggs

Cod fish

Yogurt

Whole wheat bread

Iodized salt

Cheddar cheese

Milk

Shrimp

Beef liver

Salmon

How to Use Iodine for Hair Growth?

You can use iodine topically or orally. Consuming iodine-rich foods can promote hair growth and help prevent iodine deficiency as well ( 1 ).

Consider having eggs for breakfast or lunch.

Have a glass of milk in between your meals.

Eat fish like salmon or cod fish.

Make sandwiches with whole-wheat bread.

Include yogurt in your meals.

Use iodized salt in your salads.

Consume iodine supplements after checking with your doctor.

Use table salt for cooking.

Diluted Iodine

Iodine should be diluted a bit to make it gentle on your scalp. However, it’s important to note that a lot of people have scalp sensitivities, so you may need to consider topical application of iodine if you have a sensitive scalp ( 10 ). Here’s how you can use diluted iodine and strengthen the hair follicle.

Ingredients:

2-3 teaspoons of iodine

1 tablespoon of water

Steps to Follow:

Take iodine in a small bowl.

Add water to it and mix well.

Let your hair open and make 2 neat partitions.

Apply to your scalp with your fingertips and massage in a circular motion.

Massage for 5-10 minutes. Avoid rubbing it on your scalp, as that may cause scalp irritation.

Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes.

Follow up with conditioner to clear any residue.

Best Iodine Hair Masks to Try And Get Healthy Hair

You can also use different hair masks consisting of iodine-rich foods. Some of them are:

1. Egg Hair Mask

Eggs enriched with iodine can be used as a hair mask to provide iodine to the scalp ( 11 ). Egg yolk is also a good source of proteins, which helps stimulate hair growth naturally ( 12 ). Adding some amount of coconut oil can work like magic on your hair as coconut oil has deep penetration powers, which helps strengthen hair roots and promotes hair growth ( 13 ). You can use this mask and overcome the deficiency of iodine in your hair besides strengthening your locks.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of iodine

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons of coconut oil

Steps to Follow:

Beat one egg yolk in a bowl and add coconut oil to it.

Comb your hair and make 2 neat partitions.

Apply the mixture directly to your scalp and massage gently for 5 minutes.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 20-25 minutes.

Wash the pack off properly with lukewarm water.

Follow up with a conditioner to seal in the moisture.

You may use this mask once a week to get the best results.

2. Yogurt Hair Mask

Yogurt is a good source of iodine ( 1 ). Animal studies claim yogurt enhances hair thickness and enhances hair growth significantly ( 14 ). When infused with the magic of olive oil, it can help moisturize the hair follicles and scalp ( 13 ). You can use this mask to nourish your hair and scalp effectively.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of iodine

1 tablespoon of yogurt

1-2 teaspoons of olive oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt in a bowl.

Add iodine and olive oil to it and mix well.

Apply this paste directly on your scalp and massage with your fingertips.

Let the mixture stay for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Use conditioner afterward to lock in the moisture.

You can use this mask twice a month.

How Much Iodine Should You Take Per Day?

Iodine intake depends on the age of an individual. However, the average recommended intake for different age groups is ( 1 ):

110 micrograms - Birth to first 6 months

130 micrograms - Infants between 7th to 12th months

90 micrograms - Children 1-8 years old

120 micrograms - Children in the age group 9-13 years

150 micrograms - Teens in the age group 14-18

150 micrograms - Adults

220 micrograms - Pregnant women

290 micrograms - Breastfeeding women

Tips to Keep in Mind Before Using Iodine for Hair

Do a patch test before applying iodine to your scalp.

Eat iodine-rich foods to maintain iodine levels in your body.

Avoid rubbing iodine on your scalp.

Dilute iodine before massaging it on your scalp to prevent scalp irritation and allergies.

Avoid using a lot of iodine on your hair as that may cause scalp itchiness.

Conclusion

The health of hair is greatly influenced by the daily nutrient intake. However, the deficiency of certain minerals and vitamins can cause deficiencies that can lead to stagnant hair growth. The benefits of iodine for hair growth are immense. There are many iodine-rich foods that can help maintain the level of iodine in your body to make your hair strong and healthy. You can incorporate iodine in your daily meals to ensure your hair doesn’t get deprived of proper nutrition. Tend to your hair locks with this natural element to get shiny and bouncy hair.

