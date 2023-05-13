Cornflour for Face: Amazing DIY Face Packs to Try for Clear Skin

Cornflour (also known as cornstarch) has been used widely in kitchens across the globe to add some consistency and texture to recipes. While it might be a great ingredient to incorporate into dishes, the benefits of cornstarch on the skin are now gaining momentum and popularity. Now more than ever, people are inclined towards natural forms of skincare and hence, cornflour powder has gained a cult status in beauty. According to research, cornflour is packed with elements such as proteins, starch, and fats which may be beneficial for your skin ( 1 ). Anecdotal evidence suggests that the properties of cornstarch might help in delivering beauty benefits like smoothening of skin, face brightening, removing dead cells, and more. Ahead, we have put together the ultimate list of all the benefits and how to incorporate this magic ingredient into your skincare routine.

8 Advantages of Using Cornflour for Face

Cornflour is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and other chemical compounds which may have distinct benefits for your skin. Corn or maize, the primary ingredient of cornflour, is packed with elements like vitamin A, vitamin B, folate, magnesium, potassium, proteins, fats, and more ( 2 ). While the overall effects of these elements may not be sufficient, anecdotal evidence claims that cornflour for face might work wonders to enhance your skin.

1. Cornflour contains a good amount of vitamin A which may help in ensuring healthy skin. According to research, vitamin A increases cell turnover that might lead to glowing and revitalized skin ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

2. The presence of elements like copper and zinc might help improve the elasticity of your skin and combat fine lines or wrinkles ( 2 ), ( 4 ).

3. According to research, proteins moisturize, protect, and act as the building blocks of your skin. Since cornflour is rich in protein, it might help in strengthening your skin barrier and keeping it healthy ( 2 ), ( 5 ).

4. It may be easily mixed with other natural ingredients to create DIY face masks that might be beneficial for your skin’s health.

5. Anecdotal evidence and claims suggest that cornflour for face might be extremely beneficial in preventing acne. It is a good source of vitamin E, and vitamin E is known to be effective in alleviating the symptoms of acne vulgarisThis may help in making your face brighter, fresh, and acne-free ( 6 ).

6. Since corn contains vitamin E, it might help prevent dryness and also protect your skin from the harmful effects of solar radiation ( 2 ), ( 7 ).

7. According to studies, cornflour is rich in vitamin E. Hence, using cornflour on your face might help in fighting acne as vitamin E has many benefits for your skin ( 2 ), ( 5 ), ( 7 ).

8. Using cornflour for face may help in removing dead skin cells which might make your face look dull and tired. This removal is possible due to the presence of vitamin A and proteins which promote collagen production and skin regeneration ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 5 ).

Advertisement

6 Homemade Face Packs to Try With Cornflour

You may reap the benefits of cornflour for face by incorporating it in different face masks. Are you wondering how to make corn flour masks at home? Here are 6 face packs with cornflour that you may try for your skin.

1. Lemon, Turmeric, And Corn Flour Face Pack

Lemon is rich in vitamin C which may help in making your skin healthy by protecting it from UV-induced photodamage and stimulating collagen synthesis ( 8 ), ( 9 ). Turmeric has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that may help prevent acne and make your skin radiant and bright ( 10 ).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cornflour

1 tablespoon of lemon juice,

1 teaspoon of turmeric

A few drops of rose water (optional)

Preparation

In a small mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix it properly till you get a smooth paste.

Application

Ensure to wash your face with water before applying the face mask. Apply the paste evenly on your face and let it sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Once it has dried, you may wash it off with water, pat dry with a soft towel, and apply a gentle moisturizer.

2. Rice Powder, Milk, And Corn Flour Face Pack

According to research, rice powder is known to fight against inflammation and provide smooth, soft skin. Further, this corn mask might help in removing excess oil from your face ( 11 ).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of rice powder

2 tablespoons of cornflour

3 tablespoons of milk

Preparation

In a large bowl, combine the three ingredients. Keep mixing them till you achieve a soft, silky paste.

Application

Begin applying this face mask to a clean and washed face. Once you have applied it on your face, allow it to dry naturally. Then, rinse it off with cold water.

3. Rose Water, Honey, And Cornflour Face Pack

Honey has deep-conditioning properties that may allow your skin cells to stay hydrated by locking in moisture ( 12 ). On the other hand, rose water is best known for its toning and soothing effect on the skin ( 13 ).

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cornflour

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of rose water

Preparation

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. You may add more rose water or cornflour to the mixture to adjust the consistency.

Application

On a clean face, apply this face evenly and start massaging softly with your fingertips in circular motions. After it begins to settle down on your skin, allow it to sit on your face for about 15 minutes. Then, wash it off with cold water and dry your face with a soft towel.

4. Oats Powder, Coconut Oil, And Cornflour Face Pack

Cornflour contains vitamin A which may increase cell turnover that might lead to glowing and revitalized skin ( 2 ), ( 3 ). Oats have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent acne and protect your skin from damage caused by UV rays ( 14 ). Studies suggest that coconut oil is a natural emollient that may moisturize and soothe your skin ( 15 ).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of oats powder

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

Preparation

Mix all the wet and dry ingredients properly in a large bowl. Combine them till you get a paste.

Application

Apply this mixture on a clean face and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Once it has dried completely, wash it off with cold water and pat dry with a soft towel. Follow up with a gentle moisturizer for best results.

5. Milk, Honey, And Cornflour Face Pack

Studies state that the proteins found in milk may have whitening, anti-aging, toning, smoothing, moisturizing, and anti-irritation effects on your skin ( 16 ). Honey has deep-conditioning properties that may allow your skin cells to stay hydrated by locking in moisture ( 12 ).

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of cornflour

1 tablespoon of honey

3 tablespoons of milk

Preparation

Advertisement

Mix the honey, milk, and cornstarch powder in a mixing bowl. Combine the ingredients till you get a smooth paste.

Application

Start by applying this face mask on a clean, washed face. Make sure that you have applied a thick layer on your skin. Allow it to sit for about 10 to 12 minutes. Once it has dried up, wash it off with warm water and pat dry.

6. Egg White And Cornflour Face Pack

According to research, egg whites have skin-tightening properties that may help in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles ( 17 ).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cornflour

1 egg white

Preparation

Mix both ingredients in a bowl. Ensure that you have whisked it properly to prevent lumps.

Application

Apply this mixture to those areas of your face which have wrinkles or fine lines. Once it has dried completely, you may peel off the mask gently.

Things to Avoid While Using Cornflour on Your Skin

While there are plenty of benefits of cornstarch on skin, it may also have certain limitations that you must know about. According to anecdotal evidence and personal claims, here are some side effects of cornstarch on skin.

Do not use cornflour directly on your skin as it may cause allergic reactions like rashes, redness, swellings, or itchiness. Hence, it is always better to do a skin patch test.

It is important to ensure that you are not using too much cornflour for your face. This might lead to excessive dryness and flaky skin.

Since corn flour has high-absorption properties, do not keep it in an area that is prone to moisture or humidity. Make sure to store it in a cool and dry space.

Conclusion

Cornflour is a great ingredient that can help you solve a lot of skincare problems. By incorporating this magic ingredient with other elements such as lemon, honey, milk, oats, egg whites etc; you may create distinct face masks which cater to different skin problems. From helping absorb excess oil, and brighten your skin, to removing dead skin cells 一 using cornflour for face may be beneficial to enhance your beauty. However, before you proceed with incorporating this ingredient in your skincare routine, it is also imperative to understand the cornstarch side effects on skin.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Global maize production, utilization, and consumption

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24650320/

2. Corn flour, whole-grain, yellow

https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170290/nutrients

3. Vitamin A in Skin and Hair: An Update

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9324272/

4. Diet and Skin Aging—From the Perspective of Food Nutrition

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7146365/

5. Amino Acids and Peptides: Building Blocks for Skin Proteins

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/286157558_Amino_Acids_and_Peptides_Building_Blocks_for_Skin_Proteins

6. Vitamin E in dermatology

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27559512/

7. The Roles of Vitamin C in Skin Health

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28805671/

8. Effects of lifelong intake of lemon polyphenols on aging and intestinal microbiome in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 1 (SAMP1)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6403313/

9. Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence

Advertisement

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27213821/

10. Efficacy of Fermented Rice Flour for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03157284

11. Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24305429/

12. Pharmacological Effects of Rosa Damascena

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3586833/

13. Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22421643/

14. In vitro anti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30671361/

15. Milk Proteins-Their Biological Activities and Use in Cosmetics and Dermatology

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34071375/

16. Reduction of facial wrinkles by hydrolyzed water-soluble egg membrane associated with reduction of free radical stress and support of matrix production by dermal fibroblasts

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5072512/