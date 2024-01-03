A Shop for Killers trailer: Lee Dong Wook trains Kim Hye Jun to survive against all odds

A Shop for Killers is an upcoming action thriller starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun. Lee Dong Wook will be taking on the role of Kim Hye Jun's uncle, who teaches her tricks for survival. The series is highly anticipated by fans because of its unique plot and the star cast. The drama is based on the novel by Kang Ji Young.

Here is a look at the main trailer of A Shop for Killers.

A Shop for Killer trailer starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun

On January 3, Disney+ released the main trailer for their much-awaited drama A Shop for Killers. The trailer features Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Seo Hyun Woo, Park Ji Bin, and Kim Hye Na. Lee Dong Wook will play the suspicious Jeong Jin Man, who takes care of his niece Jeong Ji An after her parents pass away in an accident. He provides for her and teaches her how to fight and protect herself.

In the trailer, Lee Dong Wook instructs Kim Hye Jun not to open the door for anyone until his friend arrives. He harbors a dangerous secret that his niece is unaware of. She trains in various forms of combat under her uncle. Only after his death did she realize that she knew nothing about the man. She recalls what her uncle has told her and tries to survive.

More about A Shop for Killers

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon will be starring in the action thriller A Shop for Killers. It will be premiering on January 17 on Disney+. It is based on the webtoon by Kang Ji Young. Ji An's life takes a turn after her parents pass away, and later, her uncle also dies by suicide. Suddenly, she is a target for assassins. In order to survive, she'll have to use the tactics her uncle had taught her when she was young. Ji An is stuck in her uncle's shopping mall and needs to escape from people who are out to hunt her.

A Shop for Killers has been directed by No Kyu Yeob, who previously worked on the film Unfinished. The script has been written by Lee Kwon and Ji Ho Jin. Lee Kwon also wrote for Save Me 2, My Ordinary Love Story, and more.

