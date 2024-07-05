Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Sequel Announced with Teaser and Visuals at Anime Expo 2024

Warner Bros. is set to release a new animated series focusing on the Bat, Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, at the Anime Expo. The series will pit Batman against twisted versions of his greatest allies, including the Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman.

The promotional material suggests that these heroes are sporting new dangerous looks and have seemingly fallen to the dark side. Bruce, as seen in the original Batman Ninja animated movie, will be wearing a different cape and cowl. The series is expected to be released on Amazon Prime next month.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League film sequel reveals trailer

Warner Bros. Japan has unveiled the first teaser trailer, main visual, and character visuals for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League at Anime Expo. Junpei Mizusaki, producer of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, will direct the film alongside Shinji Takagi. Kamikaze Douga will again animation the film, with returning staff members including scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Takashi Okazaki, and composer Yūgo Kanno.

The first Batman movie featured Batman facing his greatest foes, including the Joker and Gorilla Grodd, who received similar makeovers to the Dark Knight. However, facing an evil Justice League would be a different challenge.

The first Batman Ninja film is available to stream on MAX and here's how the platform describes the animated adventure that features Bruce Wayne in a very unique setting,

"Japan's finest artists reimagine Batman and his adversaries in this ground-breaking anime feature. In an all-new story, The Dark Knight travels to a land ruled by sword-wielding samurai and ninja assassins.

Advertisement

Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine malfunctions sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved is Lord Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Batman.

Can The Caped Crusader gain the advantage--without his signature tech-- to keep Lord Joker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fueled addition to the Batman saga."

More on Batman Ninja

Warner Bros. Japan announced on May 30, 2024, that a sequel to 2018's Batman Ninja is in the works. Kamikaze Douga will produce the film, with Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi returning as directors, Kazuki Nakashima as writer, Takashi Okazaki as character designer, and Yugo Kanno for music. Voice actor Koichi Yamadera will return as Batman's voice.

While plot details are currently unknown, the film will continue Batman's journey back to the Warring States period in Japan, as he battles DC Super-Villains who serve as feudal lords in this new timeline. Further news on Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be announced at Warner Bros. Japan’s Stage Event at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Batman Day later this year on Sep. 21 also promises to bring new news and activations as part of the character's 85th anniversary.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. is set to increase its anime production to 10 series a year, alongside the new Batman Ninja film, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Captain Tsubasa Season 2 and DanMachi Season 5, which are set to be released by HIDIVE later this year. The studio's continued involvement in anime continues to be exciting.

On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the first film received an approval rating of 82% based on 17 reviews, with an average rating of 6.6/10.

IGN awarded Batman Ninja a score of 9.7 out of 10, saying, "DC tried something new by bringing in visionary Japanese animators to offer a refreshing take on one of the company's most beloved characters, and the finished product not only built upon the great adaptations that have come before, but surpassed them."

The film earned $680,508 from domestic DVD sales and $2,962,529 from domestic Blu-ray sales, bringing its total domestic home video earnings to $3,643,037.

ALSO READ: Teogonia Anime Unveils 2025 Debut; Main Cast, Staff, and Ending Song & More to Know