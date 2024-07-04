Teogonia Anime Unveils 2025 Debut; Main Cast, Staff, and Ending Song & More to Know

The Teogonia anime has released its first main trailer, cast members, and a 2025 premiere date. The anime television series adaptation was announced on April 5, 2024. It will be produced by Asahi Production and directed by Kunihiro Mori, with scripts written by Tomoyasu Okubo, characters designed by Kouichiro Kawano, and music composed by Kenji Fujisawa. STU48 will perform the ending theme song Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun.

Teogonia anime unveils 2025 debut

A new PV trailer has been revealed for the upcoming Teogonia TV anime series, which previewed the show’s two main leads. The anime will begin airing in Japan sometime in 2025. The anime stars:

Mutsumi Tamura as Kai, a boy from the village of Lag who barely survives the constant battles with demi-humans

Kana Hanazawa as Jose, the only daughter of the lord of the Village of Lag and a guardian bearer who possesses the power of the land god

Kunihiro Mori (Phantom in the Twilight) is serving as director, with Tomoyasu Ookubo as series screenwriter, Koichiro Kawano (Teogonia original illustrator, Muhyo & Roji`s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation) as character designer, and Kenji Fujisawa as music composer. Asahi Production is in charge of the animation production for the series.

The manga adaptation illustrated by Shunsuke Aoyama began serialization on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha's Comic PASH! website on March 30, 2018. The manga's chapters have been collected into eleven tankōbon volumes as of April 2024.

A brief about Teogonia

The official website describes the story of Teogonia:

"It’s a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village.

Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as “guardian bearers,” and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn’t have experienced – memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people’s lives beyond this world.

And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials…

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world."

The Teogonia light novel, written by Tsukasa Tanimai and illustrated by Koichiro Kawano, was first published in August 2017 on Shosetsuka ni Naro and serialized under PASH! Books imprint since March 2018. Three volumes have been released as of June 2019. During their Anime NYC 2019 panel, J-Novel Club announced that they licensed the light novels for English publication.

