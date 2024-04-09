Black Butler: Public School Arc Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Black Butler anime, based on Yana Toboso's manga series, will premiere on April 13, 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Crunchyroll. The anime, produced by CloverWorks, is set to adapt the seventh arc of the manga, covering chapters 67 to 85. The show, which has been serialized in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy since September 2006, will air on various networks.

Black Butler is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yana Toboso. It has been serialized in Square Enix's shōnen manga magazine Monthly GFantasy since September 2006. The series follows Ciel Phantomhive, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive serving as the Queen's Watchdog.

Black Butler episode 1 release date and where to watch

The first episode of Black Butler is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, April 13, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu shortly after the premiere.

Here is the official release date and time for each major time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 7:30 am

Central Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 9:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 10:30 am

British Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 4:30 pm

India Standard Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Philippine Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Japan Standard Time Saturday April 13, 2024 - 11:30 pm

Australian Central Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 12:00 am

The anime is produced by CloverWorks, and directed by Kenjiro Okada. The series composition is handled by Hiroyuki Yoshino, the music is composed by Ryo Kawasaki. Yumi Shimizu has worked on the character design, while Kuniaki Nemoto has served as the art director.

The chief animation directors are Akira Takata, Mio Inoguchi, Yumi Shimizu, and Yusuke Shimizu. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director. Kusanagi is responsible for the background art. Katsuaki Miyaji has handled the CGI.Tsubasa Kanamori is the director of photography, Risa Iraha is in charge of the art setting, Asuka Yokota in charge of color design, and editing is done by Rina Koguchi. Akira Takata has worked on the sub-character design, and Yuya Sakuma is the technical director.

The opening theme for the anime, which will be heard in Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1, is The Parade of Battlers by -otoha-, while the ending theme is Shokuzai by SID.

Plot of the anime and what to expect from episode 1

The story revolves around 12-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive who lives in Victorian-era London. He acquired his title and position after the events of his tenth birthday on December 14, 1885, when the Phantomhive manor was attacked by unidentified perpetrators. Ciel's parents died along with the family dog, Sebastian, and he is taken and sold into slavery. He ends up in the hands of a sadistic, demon-worshipping cult and endures physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of his captors.

One night, during a sacrificial ceremony to summon a demon, the demon arrives but states that he came in response to Ciel's summoning, not the cult's. Ciel sells his soul to the demon and forms a contract to be saved; the demon kills all the cultist members and places the Faustian contract symbol on Ciel's right eye. As part of the contract, the demon will consume Ciel's soul as payment for helping him achieve his goal; revenge on those who brought down his family and the House of Phantomhive.

Ciel names the demon Sebastian Michaelis, after his deceased dog. The duo return to society as Ciel takes over his late father's position as the Queen's Watchdog: someone tasked with investigating cases that Queen Victoria herself deems threatening to England.

In Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1, viewers will witness Queen Victoria expressing her worries about her cousin Duke Clemens’ son, Derrick Arden, through a letter to Ciel Phantomhive. Derrick, along with some other students, has been staying back at Weston College, one of the top public schools in Great Britain, since the previous summer, which has been a cause of distress to their families.

Ciel, in order to conduct his investigation, will choose to enter Weston College and will instruct Sebastian Michaelis to find a way in. As Ciel becomes a part of the college, viewers will also get introduced to the four Prefects.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 is expected to feature voice actors Maaya Sakamoto (Ciel Phantomhive), Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis), Junya Enoki (Lawrence Bluewer), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Herman Greenhill), Tatsumaru Tachibana (Gregory Violet), and Toshiki Watanabe (Edgar Redmond) in the leading roles.

