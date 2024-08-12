Black Clover's Noelle Silva Finally Gets The Apology She Deserved With New Update; Here's How

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 373

Often there are dark truths behind Nobel lineage, with Noelle Silva being one of the prominent examples in Black Clover. For years, she was treated horribly by her siblings for being different but in the latest chapter of the manga’s final arc, we see that the siblings, Nebra and Solid Silva resolve their differences with Noelle and give her the apology she deserved.

Black Clover Chapter 373, titled ‘The Silva Siblings’, sees Noelle fight against the Paladin version of her mother Acier. During the fight, she unlocks a new Leviathan power and seems to be the only one who can stop her, with the rest of the Silva family failing. Nozel, the eldest of the siblings decides to take Acier head-on and asks Noelle to protect Nebra and Solid.

As Noelle charges up her magic, she notices that her siblings are also getting hurt. Nebra then reveals that they hated her because she was a splitting image of their mother. As for Solid, he didn't like her because he knew his younger sister would be stronger than him. They then apologize for everything they did to Noelle out of jealousy.

Noelle struggled to maintain her emotions. Facing her mother is one thing, but hearing the long-awaited apology, along with Nozel’s request to take care of their siblings overwhelms her, and she breaks down. Finally at peace, she unleashes the magic at Acier who tries to counter it with Water Magic but fails.

Black Clover Chapter 373 ends with Paladin Acier Silva finally defeated. In her final moments, she is relieved to see her children all grown up and reunited with each other. Seeing the siblings combine their powers so that Noelle could control her magic was truly special. The fight between Acier and the Silva family was one of the best in the manga.

Black Clover is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. The series has been shifted to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine for the final few chapters as the mangaka works on a seasonal schedule for the final arc. Will the fight between the Magic Knights and Paladins ever end? Stay tuned for more updates on the Black Clover manga.

