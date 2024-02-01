Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Where to Stream, Expected Plot, And More

With the exciting release of Blue Exorcist Season 3 which covers the Shimane Illuminati Arc, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5. As the arc unfolds, viewers are in for a treat with revelations and intense moments that have set the stage for an exciting continuation.

Let’s delve into the release date, streaming information, and what to expect in the upcoming episode after drawing insights from the manga.

Release Date And Where To Stream

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5's release date is locked in for February 4, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. The episode will be available in English sub an hour after its Japanese release. The release times will naturally be staggered across the different time zones.

Crunchyroll, the popular American streaming service specializing in anime, is the go-to platform for viewers to catch the latest episode. Subscribers can immerse themselves in the dark fantasy world of Blue Exorcist and follow Rin Okumura's journey as he confronts supernatural visions and battles the sinister Illuminati plot.

Shimane Illuminati Arc Continues: What to Expect Next?

The previous episode left fans on the edge with the shocking revelation of the Illuminati spy's true identity and Lucifer's ominous declaration of war. Renzo Shima’s unexpected betrayal and capture of Kamiki Izumo have set the stage for an intense and daring rescue mission. With Rin’s faith in Shima remaining steadfast, perhaps we may also see a redemption arc unfold for Shima.

For now, we know the destination of Yukio, Rin and the Exwires will be: Shimane, where the main events of the Shimane Illuminati Arc will unfold. Lucifer’s declaration of war spells disaster for Izumo – what is her part in the Illuminati’s play?

Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Arc Episode 4 Recap

In Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4, the intense interrogation of an Illuminati member by elite members of the True Cross Order unveiled sinister plans and the abduction of a girl from the Japan branch. Lucifer, the powerful Illuminati commander-in-chief, emerged and declared war after a brief greeting with Mephisto, his half-brother.

Studio VOLN adeptly captured iconic moments from Kazue Kato's manga, ensuring a faithful adaptation. The episode showcased the True Cross Knights' efforts to thwart the Illuminati's plans and the upcoming war with the Illuminati at Shimane.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5 is sure to deliver another dose of excitement, revealing further depths of the Shimane Illuminati Arc.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5 is sure to deliver another dose of excitement, revealing further depths of the Shimane Illuminati Arc.