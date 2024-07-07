Blue Exorcist Season 4 Consecutive Cour Run Announced At Anime Expo 2024; DETAILS

At Anime Expo 2024, the staff for the show released a trailer and visual for Blue Exorcist Season 4. The season is divided into two cours, Beyond the Snow Saga which will air in October 2024, and The Blue Night Saga which will premiere in January 2025.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 is based on the Japanese dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. As of June 2024, there are 31 volumes. The first season of the anime was released way back in 2011. The latest season of Blue Exorcist aired from January 2024 to March 2024.

In the trailer, we can see Rin and Yukio Okumura and other Exwire members. The sequel will adapt to the Shimane Illuminati Saga. Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Exorcist Season 4.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 release window

Season 4 will be divided into 2 parts, with the first part (Beyond the Snow Saga) to premiere in October 2024. This was confirmed in the trailer, with Part 2 (The Blue Night Saga) set to release in January 2025.

No official release date has been confirmed but we expect more details about the same in the upcoming days. Blue Exorcist Season 4 will be available on Crunchyroll. Along with the trailer, the staff released a key visual, depicting the brother, Rin and Yuki Okumura.

Along with Rin and Yuki, Shura, Renzo, Ryuuji, Izumo, Shiemi, Konekomaru, and Lewin Light are also present in the visual, so we do expect to see them in Blue Exorcist Season 4.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 plot

The official plot for the series remains under wraps for now. As per the manga, the first cour will revolve around Rin and Yukio’s mission to rescue Shura Kirigakure from her family’s curse in Aomori.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 is being produced by Studio VOLN, with Daisuke Yoshida directing the series. Toshiya Ono is responsible for the scripts while Yurie Ohigashi will design the characters. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing music for the series.

Stay tuned for more details regarding Blue Exorcist Season 4!

