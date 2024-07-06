Anime Expo 2024: Announcements From D1 and D2 You May Have Missed

Anime Expo 2024 has kicked off with a bang in Los Angeles, California. The convention is traditionally held annually on the first weekend of July and is one of the biggest events in anime. Every year, thousands of anime fans flock to the expo!

The event brings some of the industry’s biggest names to the stage, including directors, producers, voice actors, and more. One of the most popular segments of the expo is its focus panels, dedicated to particular franchises. Often during these panels, we get some major ground-breaking news related to the particular franchise.

With so many panels, it is easy to miss out on some headlines, but worry not, for we have you covered. Here’s a look at every major announcement from Day 1 at the 2024 Anime Expo.

Suicide Squad Isekai New Trailer

Suicide Squad Isekai is no doubt one of the biggest shows that premiered this year. During Anime Expo 2024, Warner Bros. and Wit Studio released the trailer, creating more hype for the remaining episodes of the series.

The series is directed by Eri Osada and contains character designs from Naoto Hosoda and Akira Amano.

Tower of God Season 2 Sneak Peek

The Crunchyroll panel gave a special detailed look into the sequel of the series. In the special, we can see the last 2 episodes from Season 1, while also showcasing the first half of the new season premiere.

Tower of God Season 2 is set to premiere on July 7th and will be available on Crunchyroll.

Trigun Stampede Sequel Reveals Logo and Title

Two executives from Studio Orange revealed details about the sequel. Season Two will be named Trigun Stargaze! The series will take place 2 years after the events of the first series.

No release date for Trigun Stampede Sequel has been revealed as of yet.

Witch Hat Atelier Trailer Revealed

The manga from Kamome Shirahama is finally getting its much-awaited anime adaptation. Along with the trailer, the poster for the series was also revealed at Anime Expo 2024, at the Crunchyroll panel.

No release date has been confirmed but Witch Hat Atelier will be available on Crunchyroll in 2025.

Now let’s take a look at the major announcements from Day 2 at Anime Expo 2024.

Blue Lock Season 2 New Trailer

One of the most popular sports animes and the highest-selling manga of 2023, Blue Lock is back with a bang! The New Trailer for Blue Lock Season 2 premiered at Anime Expo 2024. 8bit is animating the series which will premiere in October 2024.

We will get to see Isagi, Bachira, Rin, and some new faces in the sequel.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Trailer and Poster Reveal

Fans have been highly anticipating the fourth season of the series. Blue Exorcist Season 4 will premiere in October 2024, as per the trailer released during the Anime Expo 2024. The series which is based on the manga by Kazuke Kato is one of the most popular shows of all time.

The fourth season will be broken into two cours, ‘Beyond the Snow Saga’ and ‘The Blue Night Saga’ respectively.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Trailer Launched

Solo Leveling was one of the most popular animes of the year. The Crunchyroll panel shared a teaser for the new season titled, Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow during Anime Expo 2024.

Details regarding an official release window have not been released as of yet. The series is based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong.

Ubel Blatt First Trailer

The anime which first made its debut in print back in 2004 is getting an anime adaptation after 20 years. The trailer for Ubel Blatt was revealed at Anime Expo 2024. The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Etorouji Shiono.

The anime series is being produced by Satelight and Staple Entertainment and is set to premiere in January 2025.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Official Poster

With the new poster for the film, one thing is for sure, the Justice League has become the Yakuza League. The poster for the series was revealed at the Warner Bros. Japan panel at Anime Expo 2024.

No official release date has been confirmed for the sequel to the 2018 film.

With two more days left till the Anime Expo 2024 comes to an end, it will be exciting to see what new series or movie makes the headlines. Stay tuned for more information regarding the same!

