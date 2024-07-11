Blue Lock Chapter 269: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga

Chapter 268 of Blue Lock saw Michael Kaiser’s magnificent goal and how everyone admired it. However, we saw that Shoei Barou wanted to see Isagi’s reaction to it as Rin thought about how to stop his rivals.

The next chapter of Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s manga will focus on Rin and his counterattack. The match between Bastard München and Paris X Gen. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter 269 of the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 269 release date, where to read, and more

The upcoming chapter 269 of Blue Lock will be released on July 17, 2024, Wednesday, at 12 a.m. JST. This means that in most other countries, the chapter will be released on July 6, 2024, Tuesday. Fans will be able to read the chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform’s website and app. Unfortunately, only fans based in the USA will be able to access both of them. The platform allows readers to read up to 53 chapters of the manga for free but they will have to purchase points to read the latest chapters.

As hinted by the latest chapter of the manga, Blue Lock chapter 269 will likely see Rin in his flow state to go up against Isagi and Kaiser. Yoichi Isagi, who has experienced it before, but not with Rin as his opponent will definitely have to come up with a way to counter it. It is likely that Isagi will also enter his own flow state as the two Blue Lock members go head to head as the Bastard München vs. Paris X Gen match continues. The fans will likely also see the awakened state of the midfielder Charles Chevalier as has been hinted at for some time now.

Advertisement

Blue Lock chapter 268 recap

The latest chapter of Blue Lock titled Pressure continued where the last one had left off as people still kept marveling at Michael Kaiser’s astonishing goal and its unusual trajectory. However, Shoei Barou wanted to see how Yoichi Isagi would react and respond to his teammate’s goal more than anything else. We also saw how Paris X Gen was dumbfounded by the goal as Karasu told Zantetsu to help Shidou evade Rensuke.

The narrative then focused on Rin Itoshi, who was analyzing his opponents, especially Kaiser and Isagi. He noticed that despite both of them having evolved, they were not cooperating as teammates yet and thought that he could target that weak point. However, Rin had no real plan for how to do that yet.

At this moment, Rin Itoshi remembered the time that he had entered the flow state when he was playing against his older brother Sae Itoshi. He realized that if he could enter and exit the flow state at will, he would be able to best even Yoichi Isagi. Thinking this, he finally tapped into his flow state and started to charge at Isagi. Fans were really excited to see Rin’s flow state in action once again. It will also be interesting to see how Isagi and the rest of Bastard München try and counter Rin’s newfound awakening.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Unveils New Trailer Featuring Satoshi Hino As Oliver Aiku; DEETS