Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Yukimiya Kenyu replace Igarashi Gurimu as the left midfielder, which Isagi and Kaiser capitalized on by working with Yukimiya. However, when Karasu attempted to block a pass from Yukimiya to Isagi, the left midfielder cleverly used Isagi as a decoy, charging toward the goal instead.

The chapter was also only eight pages long, as the manga artist Yusuke Nomura unexpectedly fell ill. With the rest of the chapter to be released in Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2, fans can look forward to Yukimiya’s play in the coming week. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2: Release date and where to read

Due to the manga being split, the release of Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 is set for Wednesday, January 8, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For most fans around the world, this translates to January 7, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST. Keep in mind that the release times vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 on Kodansha’s K manga website after its release. However, access is restricted to the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The site offers free chapters, but they are significantly behind, with only 94 available. These free chapters are updated weekly on Mondays.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2

Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 will likely continue where the previous chapter left off, with Yukimiya Kenyu likely to press forward with his dribbling as he aims to execute his Gyro or Sword Screw shot. While scoring may be difficult, the resulting chaos could open opportunities for Bastard Munchen to exploit.

Paris X Gen’s defense, led by Charles Chevalier, may step up to counter Yukimiya’s aggressive play. Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 will likely explore this critical face-off between Yukimiya’s attacking prowess and Paris X Gen’s strategic defensive responses.

Blue Lock Chapter 288 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 1, titled Death Game Part 1, sees Yukimiya Kenyu replace Igarashi Gurimu as a left midfielder, making Bastard Munchen shift toward aggressive tactics. Hiori Yo transitioned to right-back to fill the defensive gap.

Yukimiya quickly coordinated with Isagi and Kaiser, leveraging his dribbling skills for a dynamic attack. Tabito Karasu used Meta Vision to intercept Yukimiya’s plays but was thwarted as Yukimiya used Isagi as bait and bypassed Karasu. Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 1 ends as Yukimiya makes his way towards the goal.

