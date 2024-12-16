Blue Lock Chapter 288: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Paris X Gen aces joined forces in the last chapter, trying to mirror the successful partnership between Isagi and Kaiser at Bastard Munchen. However, despite their talent, the pair was quickly shut down by the opposing team.

Meanwhile, Igaguri was penalized with a yellow card after committing a foul on Shidou. Following this, Noel Noa made the decision to substitute Igaguri off the field. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 288 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release details.

Blue Lock Chapter 288: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 288 is set to arrive on Wednesday, December 25, at 12 am JST. However, for international audiences, the majority will see a daytime release on Tuesday, December 24. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 288 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The service is accessible via mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed using points without subscription fees.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 288

Blue Lock Chapter 288 will likely reveal who will replace Igarashi at the left back. Potential candidates include Yukimiya Kenyu or former Japan U-20 player Teppei Neru, who played right back and could adapt to the left-back role.

Blue Lock Chapter 288 could see a number of critical plays involving Isagi, Kaiser, and the opposing PXG players, depicting the intense competition between the teams in double-spread pages. The substitution may also shift the balance of the game.

Blue Lock Chapter 287 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 287, titled Because You Were Here, sees Ryusei Shidou propose an alliance with Rin Itoshi to overcome Bastard Munchen’s defense. Supported by Karasu and Charles, the team initiates a series of precise passes to bypass their opponents.

When Shidou confronts Igarashi, the latter resorts to a foul, grabbing Shidou’s shoulder in a desperate attempt to stop the attack; despite this, Shidou manages to pass to Rin, creating a scoring chance. However, Isagi and Kaiser successfully block Rin’s shot.

Igarashi receives a yellow card for his foul, prompting Noel Noa to substitute him in Blue Lock Chapter 287, ending his Blue Lock journey.

