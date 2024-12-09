Blue Lock Chapter 287: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Blue Lock finally saw Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser join forces, successfully stealing the ball from Rin Itoshi. They quickly initiated a counterattack, involving their teammates in the process. However, their efforts were thwarted by two newly introduced, highly skilled players, who managed to stop their advance.

Blue Lock Chapter 287 will continue the high-stakes match.

Blue Lock Chapter 287: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 287 is set to release on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST, as announced by K Manga’s official Twitter/X account. International readers may gain access as early as Tuesday, December 10, depending on their local time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 287 will be available exclusively on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, which currently serves users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Readers can access the latest chapters through the platform’s mobile app or website, using points, without requiring a subscription.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 287

Following Charles’ block of Kaiser’s shot, the ball’s position remains unclear, likely resulting in a throw-in for Bastard Munchen. Blue Lock Chapter 287 may focus on Charles and Karasu exploiting their skills as strategic midfielders, mirroring the synergy of Isagi and Kaiser.

These two Paris X Gen players, revealed to be talented learners, are expected to challenge Bastard Munchen’s offense by intercepting their plays and creating opportunities for PXG. Blue Lock Chapter 287 could see Bastard Munchen needing to adapt their tactics to counter PXG’s reinforced defensive and offensive strategies in the match’s closing moments.

Blue Lock Chapter 286 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 286, titled New Era, sees the match continue as Rin Itoshi drives forward after receiving Nanase Nijiro’s throw-in. Rin skillfully bypasses Igarashi and Raichi before confronting Isagi. Just as Rin aims for a decisive shot, Kaiser intercepts the ball, demonstrating their defensive coordination.

Isagi and Kaiser then launch a counterattack, initially passing between themselves but soon involving Hiori and Raichi, showcasing Bastard Munchen’s teamwork. Hiori predicts Isagi and Kaiser will shape the team’s future.

Isagi’s Two-Gun Volley and Kaiser’s Kaiser Impact are blocked by Karasu and Charles, who reveal themselves as equally strategic players akin to Isagi and Kaiser in Blue Lock Chapter 286.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.