Blue Lock Chapter 289: Alexis Ness To Be Subbed Out As Match Restarts; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The last chapter of Blue Lock saw Yukimiya's attempt to score set up a chance for Isagi. However, he had to pass the ball to Ness since he was too far from the net, expecting a return pass. Unfortunately, Ness attempted an ill-advised pass to Kaiser, resulting in a turnover.

Due to this outcome, Kaiser suggested Ness consider quitting football. In light of these events, we’ve prepared a list of key predictions for Blue Lock Chapter 289.

Blue Lock Chapter 289 will likely see the focus shift to how Bastard Munchen responds after their possession was lost due to Alexis Ness’s misjudgment. The match could resume with a throw-in, potentially taken by Hiori Yo, who now occupies the right-back position.

Depending on Hiori’s decision, the ball might go to Yoichi Isagi or Raichi Jingo, setting up another attack spearheaded by the combination of Isagi and Michael Kaiser. However, the challenge posed by Paris X Gen’s defenders could make it difficult for Bastard Munchen to maintain their offensive rhythm.

This is particularly the case with Tabito Karasu and Charles Chevalier as they are both utilizing Meta Vision. Blue Lock Chapter 289 may also explore Alexis Ness’s internal conflict following Michael Kaiser’s harsh remarks.

Kaiser’s decision to abandon their partnership in favor of team-focused play has left Ness emotionally fractured and unwilling to adapt. With Kaiser outright telling Ness to give up football, Ness may be forced to confront his limitations.

This could serve as a turning point for him, where he either adjusts his approach to contribute meaningfully or sinks further into irrelevance. As Yukimiya described, Ness’s fixation has rendered him a detriment to the team, and this realization might drive him to change his mindset in Blue Lock Chapter 289.

On the other hand, Master Striker Noel Noa’s rational approach to team management could lead to Ness being substituted if his struggles persist. Noa has shown he prioritizes logic and results, as seen with his decision to replace Igarashi after his missteps endangered the team.

Similarly, Ness’s refusal to adapt and his fixation on assisting Kaiser have hindered the team’s chances in Blue Lock Chapter 289. If Ness fails to show signs of improvement, Noa might opt to remove him from the field, prioritizing the team’s overall performance in this critical phase of the match.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.