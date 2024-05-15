The hit mythological show, Shrimad Ramayan continues to entertain fans with its intriguing depiction of Ramayan. Presently, the Lanka Dahan chapter has commenced as Lanka King Ravan attempts to assert his power and authority by intimidating Lord Hanuman. Shedding light on this pivotal moment, Nikitin Dheer, who portrays the formidable King Ravan, talks about the current track and his role.

Nikitin Dheer talks about his role:

Nikitin Dheer says "Breathing life into the character of Ravan has been an incredible journey. With every chapter, I have received the opportunity to explore the depths of power, strength and ambition that he possessed."

The actor continued, "To state his authority, he summons his troops to set Lord Hanuman’s tail ablaze in order to break his unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram. However, Lord Hanuman with his strength and unparalleled devotion, shatters Ravan's illusions of power."

Watch promo of Shrimad Ramayan here-

Further, the Chennai Express actor added, "For someone who always saw himself as the most powerful force is taken aback by Hanuman’s actions. At the same time however, there is a flame of revenge burning within him, fuelled by the loss of his son, Akshay Kumar, at Hanuman's behest. This is where the chapter of ‘Lanka Dahan’ begins wherein the show will delve into themes of courage, devotion, and the eternal clash between good and evil." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Lanka Dahan track in Shrimad Ramayan:

Lord Hanuman, who was captured by Ravan’s son Meghnad, remains undeterred by his aggression and stands firm in his allegiance to his beloved Lord Ram. Angered by his determination, Ravan orders his troops to set Lord Hanuman’s tail ablaze. As the face-off reaches its pinnacle, Lord Hanuman showcases his incredible strength and unleashes his extraordinary power.

Igniting a blaze that engulfs Lanka, Lord Hanuman sets fire to the kingdom using his mighty tail, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the cause of righteousness and his devotion to Lord Ram. This act not only symbolizes Lord Hanuman's unparalleled loyalty but also serves as a powerful metaphor for the triumph of virtue over vice.

The Lanka Dahan part commenced on Shrimad Ramayan on May 14.

Apart from Nikitin Dheer, the show features Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani and Nirbhay Wadhwa in pivotal roles

ALSO READ: Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Sita Maa uses grass straw to protect herself from Ravana; WATCH