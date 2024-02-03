Bucchigiri?! Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Anticipated Plot And More

The anime community is buzzing with excitement as MAPPA, the powerhouse animation studio, gears up to release Episode 4 of its original project, Bucchigiri?!

The series, which premiered on January 13, 2024, has entertained audiences with its delinquents-centred storyline, reminiscent of Tokyo Revengers. As the third season of the latter bids farewell, Bucchigiri?! is poised to fill the void with its unique blend of action, drama, and supernatural elements. Here’s everything we have on its latest episode.

Release date and where to stream

The violence and mayhem of Bucchigiri?! Episode 4 is set to be unleashed at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in Japan. Japanese Yankees can watch the episode on TV Tokyo and other such channels.

The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to pay attention to that. Fans can subscribe to Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video to witness the clash of the cool and the magical in this original anime produced by MAPPA and directed by Hiroko Utsumi.

Anticipated plot

Building on the episodes so far, Bucchigiri?! Episode 4 will likely go into detail on the brewing conflict between the two rival groups, Siguma Squad and Minato Kai. Looking ahead, fans can expect Doman and Marito, leaders of the respective groups, to engage in fierce battles.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 3 hinted that a third group leader, Emperor, instigated conflict due to a past expulsion from Siguma Squad, making it likely that he will show his face within the next few episodes to reveal the cards he has at play. We may also finally see supernatural elements being put into play as hinted at in the previous episodes, such as the giant demon.

The above post from teh official Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

⋱ Preview & synopsis & advance cut released ⋰

Please look forward to the 4th episode of “Butchigiri?!”, which will be aired tomorrow, February 3rd (Sat) 23:00 on TV Tokyo and other channels, “Stop War (War)! ~Eat bitter gourd once in a while~”

Episode 4 is also a bitch~ ♡

Bucchigiri?! Episode 3 Recap

To bring everyone up to speed, Bucchigiri?! Episode 3 witnessed Arajin's entry into Siguma Squad driven by his affection for Mahoro. The episode showcased a brawl between Siguma Squad and Minato Kai, fuelled by misunderstandings spurred into motion by Emperor. The stage is set for a showdown that will undoubtedly escalate in Episode 4.

As the release date approaches, Yankee anime fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting Bucchigiri?! Episode 4 to unravel the mysteries, witness intense battles, and delve deeper into the compelling world crafted by MAPPA.

