Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Belle uncovered quite a few details about the castle and its residents in the last episode of Bye Bye, Earth. She discovered that nobles are compelled to act and kill according to divine commands and also encountered the princess, Sherry.

The royal turned out to be much like Belle as she wrestled with finding her place within her own domain. With Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 just around the corner with a new enemy in sight, don’t miss the episode that will bring substantial upheaval and turmoil to Belle’s momentary peace. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 is set to air on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. For most international fans, this means a daytime release on the same day at roughly 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, with local times possibly varying.

The upcoming episode will initially air on WOWOW in Japan and later on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. Internationally, fans can catch Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8

As per the preview, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 will be titled ‘A Ball Shaking Before The Fiend Flower.’ As the title suggests, the episode will see Belle, Adonis, and their companions attend a formal ball. However, the preview hints at a sudden shift in tone, with Adonis shown covered in blood and Belle drawing her sword.

The title also suggests the arrival of another fiend, likely Kir, who may have been affected by the combined sword’s powers or his own darker inclinations. Belle’s next challenge could involve confronting this new threat in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8, which might be her final test before she fully embraces life as a nomad.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 is titled ‘Examiner Of Curses, Blessings, And Their Shapes.’ Belle and Gaff continue their clash while the Weather Players call forth the Funeral rain to cleanse Katakombe. Belle notices Gaff's injuries and learns he has slain Tom Collins, a priest of Katakombe, by the will of a god.

Shocked by the news that Adonis' father had died under divine orders, Belle distances herself from Gaff. Later, she encounters Sherry, a fragile woman unfamiliar with city life who surprisingly reveals herself as the Lead Vocalist of the Weather Players and King Rawhide’s daughter.

Belle cares for Sherry and requests a song, noticing her frailty afterward. Gaff then arrives to take Sherry away in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7. Meanwhile, Adonis explains to Kir that he examines solists with broken swords as a royal inspector, using “Ashes of the Tried” for healing.

Adonis recounts how he restored Tiziano’s sword after Gaff shattered it, but the sword's power turned Tiziano into a fiend. Adonis decides to combine Tiziano’s and Kir’s swords to test their effects. Kir is granted immense strength, and Adonis confirms that the swords themselves do not inherently corrupt.

Adonis later confesses his affection for Belle, who invites him to join her on an adventure. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 ends as Sherry confides in Belle and says she wants to be useful. Belle empathizes with her and encourages her to embrace her true self.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.