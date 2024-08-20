Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The Topdogs and Underdogs fought fiercely against Tiziano and her undead forces and finally secured a hard-fought victory in the last episode of Bye Bye, Earth. Unfortunately, this win came at a steep cost, with numerous casualties making the triumph bittersweet.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 is just around the corner with what happens next, so don’t miss it as it airs. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch the episode, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7: Release date and streaming details

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 will be released on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. For viewers in different time zones, this translates to a daytime release on the same day: approximately 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, with local times potentially varying.

In Japan, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 will first air on WOWOW, followed by a broadcast on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Internationally, fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7

As per the episode preview and the anime’s official website, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 will be titled ‘Examiner Of Curses, Blessings, And Their Shapes.’ The episode is expected to explain the origins and nature of Tiziano's sword, possibly revealing more about the false gods mentioned in the series.

Advertisement

The episode may reveal how this weapon influenced Tiziano’s actions and the broader implications it holds. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 7 is also likely to introduce a new character, however, further details are currently unavailable.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 is titled ‘Concerto In A Land Where Death Blooms.’ The episode sees the Topdogs and Underdogs unite in a strategic battle against Tiziano's undead forces. The alliance takes a defensive position on a bridge in Katakombe, with Kitty reinforcing their location.

As the undead attempt to breach their defenses, some are incinerated or cut down by the defenders. During the battle, Adonis' glove slips, revealing his right hand. When he wields his swords with this hand, the blades appear to wither, as if in pain.

Benedictine, inspired by Belle's bravery, transforms into a man, reflecting her admiration. Guinness devises a plan to lure Tiziano into the battle, as the alliance needs to confront her directly to make progress in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6.

Advertisement

They disrupt the waterways, stripping Tiziano of her elemental advantage, and retreat to the Skyway Cemetery, where Kitty sets up protective wards. The wards are intentionally breached to lure the undead into a secondary trap, where the ground is set ablaze.

Tiziano, moving through the blood-soaked battlefield like a predator, slays several fighters before engaging in a duel with Adonis. As Belle and Kitty assist, Belle notices Tiziano's sword is consuming her in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6.

Kitty explains it is a cursed blade resembling the throne of God. Belle severs the sword from Tiziano, who then succumbs to her injuries. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 ends as Adonis comforts her in her final moments.

Stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla for more news on the Bye Bye, Earth anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.