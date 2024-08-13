Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Gordon's relentless advance persist despite being struck by numerous magic arrows from Benedictine. However, after having his sword shattered and being immolated, his advance finally came to a standstill.

With this significant shift in battle under their belts, Kitty and Belle will continue to be an excellent team in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6. Don't miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This equates to a daytime release on the same day at approximately 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, with times varying by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will initially air on the satellite channel WOWOW, followed by a broadcast on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. International viewers can catch Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6

As per the episode preview, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 will be titled Concerto in a Land Where Death Blooms. The episode will feature a fierce confrontation between the newly formed Topdog-Underdog alliance and Tiziano's army of the undead.

The preview suggests that Adonis will take on Tiziano directly and may deliver a potentially fatal blow. However, it remains uncertain whether this strike will end the conflict. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 is likely to explore the dynamics of this battle and its aftermath, with the fate of Katakombe hanging in the balance as Adonis faces one of his most intimidating opponents.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 5 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 5 is titled Performance of Swords and Scales, Good and Evil. The episode starts in Katakombe's eerie setting as the Topdogs advance through the area, accompanied by the ominous sounds of marching bands.

As they proceed, they encounter a massive spider-like creature, which Gordon rashly attacks. This action unleashes hundreds of smaller spiders, leading to significant casualties among the Topdogs. Adonis urges Belle to leave, but she ventures deeper into the enemy's lair.

Here, she finds Benedictine, who is so on edge that she accidentally shoots at Belle. Gordon then reappears, attacking them, but Benedictine realizes he is a zombie controlled by someone else. Despite multiple magic arrows from Benedictine, Gordon continues to rise.

It isn’t until Belle breaks his sword and Kitty sets him on fire that his advance is halted in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 5. After the battle, Benedictine and Belle have a brief conflict. Once calm is restored, they reunite with the surviving Topdogs at a sacred lake.

There, they witness Tiziano manipulating corpses to reenact a battle between good and evil. They escape the scene and meet Gin Buck, an Underdog conductor, who reveals Tiziano’s descent into madness after seeing Adonis, the one who informed her of her lover’s death.

The Topdogs and Underdogs form an alliance to take down Tiziano, with everyone assigned specific roles. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 5 ends as Adonis' father, Tom Collins, explains to Belle that their family, despite living outside the castle, are defenders of Katakombe.

For more updates from the world of the Bye Bye, Earth anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

