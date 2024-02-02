Chained Soldier Episode 6: Premiere Details, Streaming Options, Expected Plot, And More

The Chained Soldier anime brings us an ever-evolving world of battles that are not only physical but also a reflection of the characters' inner struggles. Chained Soldier Episode 6 promises to be an exhilarating continuation of the series.

Anticipation is bubbling up to the surface as the upcoming clash between the 6th Squad and the 7th Squad comes closer, after the unexpected victory of Himari in the previous episode. Here’s everything we have on the release date of the coming episode, where to watch it, and a recap of the previous episode as well.

Release date and where to stream

Chained Soldier Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 11 PM JST. The release time may vary based on your region and time zone, so keep that in mind. While Japanese viewers get the episode on Thursday evening, international audiences will likely see it during the day or evening on Thursday, depending on their location.

International fans can catch the episode on HIDIVE approximately one hour after its Japanese release. Crunchyroll is said to be absent from the Winter 2024 schedule, making HIDIVE the primary platform for streaming the series worldwide. In the U.S., U.K. and Canada, those with Roku devices can also tune in to the Roku Channel to stream the anime.

Expected plot

With Yachiho defeated, Chained Soldier Episode 6 is going to shift its focus to Shushu Sagara's battle with Sahara Wakasa. Himari and Yuuki will likely take a backseat, recovering from their skirmish with Yachiho. Given the pattern that’s been established in the series so far, Chained Soldier Episode 6 will probably unveil Shushu's backstory, paralleling Chained Soldier Episode 4 where we saw Himari's circumstances.

As Shushu steps into the spotlight, we will likely be learning more about her origins, powers, and the dynamics that shape her as a character. While not necessarily revealing a familial connection like in Himari's case, Shushu's past and the circumstances of her abilities may become an integral part of the unfolding plot.

Chained Soldier Episode 5 recap

In Chained Soldier Episode 5, the spotlight was on Himari and Yuuki's intense battle against Yachiho Azuma. The duo executed a strategic approach, adapting their tactics based on Yachiho's time-manipulating abilities. Yachiho countered by utilizing her Prime Time ability, doubling her time manipulation capabilities and catching her opponents off guard. Despite Yachiho's advancements, Himari and Yuuki persisted.

In the end, Himari gained victory through a clever and unconventional strategy. Transforming back into a human mid-assault, Yuuki created a diversion, allowing Himari to outmanoeuvre Yachiho and secure victory. The episode concluded with the setup for Shushu Sagara's impending fight against Sahara Wakasa.

The Chained Soldier anime continues to delve deeper into the intricacies of the Mato dimension and the characters' relationships, and the anticipation for what lies ahead only intensifies.

