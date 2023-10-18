Chainsaw Man Chapter 147: No chapter until two weeks; Everything we know about the outing so far

A grave danger stands in the way of the heroes. However, War and Chainsaw Man saw in the beginning that it would not be easy for them to win this battle. With the truth of the Church coming out, the battle to save humanity must be fought until the last breath. However, this fight is not as easy as it looks. The dangers and deaths that lay ahead might be the end of the Chainsaw Man. So, without taking much of your time, here is everything we know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 so far.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 147: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

The plot continued with the attack and we see that Asa's arm had been severed. With this, Barem barged in only to tell everyone about what had happened in the church. Later on, it is seen that they had contracted with the Fire Devil, granting them shapeshifting powers. Chaos erupts as Church members transform into chainsaw-wielding devils, and a building catches fire.

By the end of the chapter, we see that Nayuta and Fami aim to make Chainsaw Man and War powerful enough to defeat her through fear. The same battle is to continue in Chainsaw Man Chapter 147. As the two fighters get stronger, the chances of their victory also grow. However, Denji and the devil hunters may join forces to combat this growing threat. They'll need to harness the fear of Chainsaw Man and War to stand a chance against the impending apocalypse and save humanity.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 147: Release date and where to read

The next chapter of Chainsaw Man is not coming out anytime soon. As per the schedule mentioned in Viz Media, the next outing will take two weeks to return to the screens. And so, Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 releases on November 2, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

