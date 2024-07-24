Chainsaw Man Chapter 173: Carnage Ensues As Denji Goes Berserk; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Following Denji's transformation into the being known as Black Chainsaw Man, he went on a rampage against the new Public Safety. While these foes proved no match for the Pochita, a twist occurred as the Ear Devil is erased: altering human history, humans seem to have lost their ears.

As Denji's descent into maddening despair following Nayuta's death continues, the escalating consequences of Denji's powers continue making their impact on the storyline. Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 as Denji’s massacre carries on. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in their local time zones. However, keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 173

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 will likely feature Yoru attempting to confront the Chainsaw Devil to force him to expel the concepts he has devoured and erased. The Hero of Hell will likely be seen facing a variety of devils that Public Safety will throw at him in the upcoming episode.

Advertisement

Fans can expect the Devil Hunter’s motives to become clearer in Chainsaw Man Chapter 173, as they seem to be after Denji’s Devil form despite the risk of losing several concepts from the world. However, fans will have to wait an extra week for these developments to be confirmed, as a break in the manga’s release has been scheduled.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 is titled Bzzz! Boom! Chomp!, and opens with Special Division 5 about to begin their assault. A friend with a crocodile head receives an order from her devil half to jump, and she complies just as the Chainsaw Devil strikes, dismembering the entire group.

Initially, she celebrates, only to realize she has also been decapitated. Nearby, a commander orders Special Division 6 to commence their operation, detonating explosives directly under Pochita. In response, Pochita rushes to attack a Public Safety member but is restrained by the Centipede Devil.

Advertisement

The leader of Division 6 confirms that the Chainsaw Devil is bleeding just as Pochita breaks free in Chainsaw Man Chapter 172. He then orders the Pillbug Fiend to protect them, but Pochita swiftly dismembers both of them before the fiend can even try.

With his victims’ heads on his intestines, Pochita begins to feast on the Ear Devil. Public Safety monitors the entire battle through cameras, recording the specific devils that Black Chainsaw Man consumes. Meanwhile, Katana Man asks Yoru about Chainsaw Man's location.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 ends as Yoru senses that something seems amiss, only to realize that everyone's ears are vanishing.

For more updates on the Chainsaw Devil’s rampage in the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.