Chainsaw Man Chapter 172: Denji To Go On A Killing Spree; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

With Nayuta’s head on display in such a grotesque manner, Denji has seemingly lost control once more as he transforms into the Chainsaw Devil’s true form. Given the series’ history, the next chapter may be the start of a brutal killing spree.

Fans are left to speculate if Asa, Katana Man, Fami and the rest of the group can put a stop to Denji’s rampage, before he goes too far. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to find out Chainsaw Man Chapter 172’s release date, expected plot and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 172: Release date and where to read

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, do keep in mind that release times may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 172, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

What to expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 172?

Fans can expect to learn more about the five new devils introduced in Chapter 171, along with the strategies and objectives of the newly introduced Special Division 5. However, given the last scene of the previous chapter, fans may see a massacre take place in Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 before this can occur.

The reactions of Asa, Katana Man, Fami, and the rest of the group to Denji's new Chainsaw Man form will be crucial as well in Chainsaw Man Chapter 172. Additionally, the involvement of the Chainsaw Man Church suggests there are more conspirators in the shadows, orchestrating the entire event.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171, titled Special Division 5, begins with Denji's immediate and intense reaction upon seeing Nayuta's severed head on the conveyor belt. Enraged, Denji lashes out at Barem, who offers a cold apology, claiming his actions were necessary to save the world.

As Denji's fury mounts, his intestines begin to extend from his body, wrapping around his neck, initiating his transformation into the Chainsaw Devil. This violent transformation culminates in Denji ripping Barem's head off.

Asa and Yoru watch in astonishment as Denji completes his transformation. Chainsaw Man Chapter 171’s attention is then diverted to a nearby rooftop where a man is giving orders to teams from multiple Public Safety Divisions. He addresses his own team, composed of five Fiends, explaining that the outcome of their mission to either kill or immobilize the Black Chainsaw Man will determine their future.

Success means protection under Public Safety, while failure results in their elimination like any other Devil. To motivate the devils, he promises unlimited sushi and booze if they succeed. With the stakes high, he initiates the mission for the newly reformed Special Division 5.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 concludes as the team heads out, but unbeknownst to them, the Chainsaw Devil, now fully transformed, is already near them. Denji stands amidst the rubble of the ruined building behind the rooftop, watching them as his chainsaws whir.

