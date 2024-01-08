Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect & more

This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite season 3

The first episode of the third season of Classroom of the Elite came out on 3rd January 2024. It is one of the first anime series to return with a new season this year and since season 2 came out in 2017, people have been waiting for more than six years for its return. If you are wondering where you can stream the third season, here are all the details you need to know about the anime’s upcoming episode.

When will Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 2 air and where you can watch it

Classroom of the Elite season 3 first aired on 3rd January of the new year. The anime, back after six years, will be airing one episode per week, and they will be coming out every wednesday. The second episode will thus air on 10th January 2024 and the season will have a total of 13 episodes, which will end airing on 27th March, 2024.

The second episode will air on January 10 on TOKYO-MX, AT-X, and some other Japanese platforms. The global release will be some time after the initial broadcast to include English subtitles to the episode.

The episode, as well as the rest of the episodes of the new season will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Platforms like Disney+ and Netflix only include the series in some regions but not all, and the other platforms do not have it altogether. You can watch the second episode on Crunchyroll on 10th January.

Advertisement

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 plot

Based on Shogo Kinugasa’s light novel series of the same name, Classroom of the Elite tells the story of the Advanced Nurturing High School in Tokyo where the protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, an unassuming student who is incredibly smart and possesses great physical abilities. The school promises all students a great career and much like real life, they can use any means within the school to progress. But Kiyotaka is placed in Class D of the school, which is saved for the problem students.

In the first episode of the season, the students from the school were all taken to a dense forest and told the new Class C about their next special test, which is the Mixed Training Camp. There were some highly sensational moments in the episode including Koenji and Ishikazi almost fighting, as well as the beginning of the Mixed Training Camp.

The second episode of the season will likely kick off the Mixed Training camp and we will get to witness some amazing psychological battles between the students. It will possibly also show Kiyotaka and Ikuto having to work together to find out more about Nagumo. On the other hand, Sakayanagi can prove to be a bigger danger to Kiyotaka than initially anticipated. The latter asked Karuizawa to keep an eye on the latter, and we have to wait to see what it reveals.

The third season of the series will likely wrap up the entire year 1 story of Classroom of the Elite, meaning it will cover from the light novel series from volume 8 up to volume 11.5.

ALSO READ: Is Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where to watch online, and Streaming details