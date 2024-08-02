Creature Commandos Unveils New Trailer Hinting At New Wonder Woman Villain; Deets Here

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos

The highly anticipated Creature Commandos is the first television series in the DC Universe (DCU) and focuses on the black ops team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller. At the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the trailer was released which confirmed that Anya Chalotra’s Circe will be a part of the series.

James Gunn had previously confirmed that Anya Chalotra would be a part of the show. In the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of her powers, as she transforms incoming gunfire into butterflies. The character is based on the Greek Goddess of the same name. She made her first appearance in 1949’s Wonder Woman #37. She is one of the three villain mentors in the video game DC Universe Online.

In the comics, Circe is a nearly immortal sorceress whose powers include turning anything into an animal. She is primarily an antagonist in Wonder Woman as she believes that Diana is the second witch of the prophecy. She did not kill the Amazonian, but her plans were foiled at the Hands of Hermes.

Circe is pretty much responsible for initiating the iconic ‘War of the Gods’ storyline. She is also seen as a villain in Supergirl, Superman, and Rip Hunter. It will be interesting to see how she uses her powers against the Creature Commandos, especially when one of the team members is an animal-human hybrid, a Weasel. The role is played by James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn.

In the series, Amanda Waller assigns a team of monsters called the Creature Commandos (Task Force M.). She wishes to no longer risk human lives, previously having done so by assembling Suicide Squad (Task Force X) and Team Peacemaker. No release date has been confirmed for the series which is set to premiere in December 2024.

James Gunn is the showrunner for the series which stars the likes of Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Viola Davis, Frank Grill, and Indira Varma, among others. Gunn has also created a musical mood board for the series, which drew inspiration from Gogol Bordello and Dresden Dolls. Stay tuned for updates on Creature Commandos!

