James Gunn Unveils DC Studios' Animated Series Creature Commandos' Trailer At SDCC 2024; WATCH

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos

DC Studios at San Diego Comic-Con revealed the brand-new trailer for Creature Commandos along with Studio co-chief James Gunn. The former is also creating the series with Warner Bros. Animation and will be the first television series in the DC Universe (DCU) and the first installment overall. It was first announced in January 2023, with Gunn writing the entire seven episodes.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere in December 2024 and will be part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Apart from the release date, details about the cast and characters have been revealed by DC. Sean Gunn, the younger brother of James will also be a part of the series. Here’s everything that we know about Creature Commandos so far.

Creature Commandos Plot

Amanda Waller no longer wants to put human lives at risk, previously having done so, when she assigned Suicide Squad (Task Force X.) and Team Peacemaker. Instead, this time she assembles a black ops team of monsters called the Creature Commando (Task Force M.). The original team was introduced in Weird War Tales #93 in DC Comics.

In the trailer for the series, we see Amanda Waller and John Economos meet the supposed Task Force M. At the very first sighting of Amanda, half of them try to attack her but she ends up zapping them, a concept also seen in Suicide Squad. It will be interesting to see John try to lead this team of absolute psychos while also completing the mission.

Creature Commandos Cast and Crew

Hugo Blanco has created the series theme song, Moliendo Cafe. James Gunn also created a musical mood board inspired by the works of Gogol Bordello and the Dresden Dolls. Here’s a look at some of the actors and their characters on-screen.

Steve Agee as John Economos

Maria Bakalova as Princess Illana Rostovic

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Frank Grillo as Gen. Rick Flag Sr.

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus

Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

No release date has been revealed as of this writing, but the series will premiere in December 2024, and be available exclusively on Max. Stay tuned for more details about Creature Commandos, which will be part of DCU’s Gods and Monsters.

