‘It’s A Long Shoot’: Will Reeve Opens Up On His Cameo In James Gunn’s Upcoming Superman Movie

Will Reeve confirms his cameo in the upcoming DCU film Superman. One of the most highly anticipated films by the studios is still under production and is scheduled to release in 2025. In a conversation with TMZ, the actor shared his experience working with James Gunn and other cast members of the superhero film. Reeve shared that the crew members on the sets were very kind to him and his family members. The actor claimed that signing up to do the film was a tribute to his late father.

Gunn’s Superman concluded their schedule in Cleveland, and they will wrap up the movie in the next couple of weeks.

What did Will Reeve say about his cameo in the film?

Speaking of his role in the upcoming DCU film, Reeve shared that he had a warming experience working with the cast and crew members on the huge movie.

The actor revealed, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy... I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job cuz there were so many people around, and I had to memorize one line, but still!”

Reeve added, “It’s a long shoot... but we’re getting close!!” As for the plot of the film, it will be based on the DC comics, where David Corenswet will portray the lead role of the superhero.

The logline of the movie reads Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

Cast and crew of Superman

Regarding the cast, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult will be starring opposite Corenswet as expert Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane and Superman's archenemy Lex Luthor, respectively. The ensemble cast also features Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Earth-based Green Lantern, Sean Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

