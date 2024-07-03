Senpai Is an Otokonoko Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

Senpai Is an Otokonoko, a popular coming-of-age romance manga, is set to release this week. The series is expected to be successful due to the hype surrounding its production, aiming to captivate anime-only audiences. However, leaks are unlikely to occur before the official release date and time. Fans can now confirm the release date on the series' official Japanese website. This article provides a comprehensive breakdown of the series' release information and speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 1 release date and where to watch

Senpai Is an Otokonoko, also known as This Is Him or Senpai Is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate, is a Japanese romance manga series written and illustrated by Pom. It was serialized digitally through Line Manga from 2019 to 2021 as a weekly series, and is collected in tankōbon print volumes by Ichijinsha since 2021.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 1 is set to air on local Japanese networks on July 5, 2024. While some international fans may see it on Saturday night, most will see it on Sunday morning, with the exact release time varying by region and timezone.

Episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Thursday, July 4, 2024

British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5:55 pm, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Japanese Standard Time 12:55 am, Friday, July 5, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Friday, July 5, 2024

Advertisement

Crunchyroll will offer international audiences the episode after its Japan premiere, with dubbed versions available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German, as confirmed in their Spring 2024 lineup news.

What is Senpai Is an Otokonoko about?

Senpai Is an Otokonoko is a romance manga following Makoto Hanaoka, a young man who dresses like a woman despite his mother's disapproval. Saki Aoi, a girl attending the same high school as Makoto, falls in love with him under the belief that he is a woman, and only learns the truth after confessing her feelings for him and getting rejected.

She is bisexual and does not mind what his gender is, and still wishes to become his first love, but he worries that she will be seen as odd by associating with a cross-dresser. Ryuji Taiga, a childhood friend of Makoto's, is initially unsure about being with another man, but a love triangle involving the three forms as he warms up to it.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll describes Senpai is an Otokonoko:

"Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn’t seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto’s childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend."

Pom created the series with themes such as love regardless of gender, and originally came up with the concept when experiencing difficulties drawing male characters. The series was popular with readers and well received by critics for its writing and characters.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko was well received by critics and readers, and was the third-place winner of the 2021 Next Manga Award in the web manga category. It rose in popularity in 2020, and became the third most read series on Line Manga of 2021, after Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda and Yaongyi's True Beauty. It was the third highest ranked in AnimeJapan's 2021 survey about what manga series published in the preceding year that readers would like to see adapted into anime, and the highest ranked in 2022.

Advertisement

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Dungeon People Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More