Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Hedin Selland provided Bell Cranel with a comprehensive makeover in the last episode, believing the young man needed to develop certain qualities to impress Syr. Hedin's rigorous training helped Bell gain confidence, allowing him to take Syr out on the date.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

According to the official website and social media channels for the anime, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Following its early release on this paid platform, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, ABEMA, and BS11 in Japan on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST.

As stated, Japanese viewers can access Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 on ABEMA Premium prior to its television broadcast. Internationally, fans can also stream it on HIDIVE, with similar timing, and watch it on Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, Laftel, and other platforms in select regions.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 will be titled ‘Companion (Odr)’ or ‘Odr’s Companion.’ The episode is expected to continue Bell and Syr’s date, focusing on Bell’s response to Syr’s request for freedom from the Freya Familia's watchful eyes.

This episode will likely explore their attempt to experience new things together without restrictions. Meanwhile, Hestia and Ais will actively search for Bell in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3, concerned about his sudden disappearance and the impact of Syr’s request.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 2 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 2, titled ‘Training (Master),’ sees Freya discuss with Ottarl about Syr's feelings for Bell, acknowledging it as a significant gamble for her. Ottarl affirms his loyalty to Freya. Meanwhile, Hedin forces Bell into a date with Syr, threatening the safety of the Hestia Familia if Bell refuses.

Despite Bell's confession of loving someone else, Hedin insists that Bell focus solely on Syr. Bell undergoes rigorous training under Hedin to improve his manners, speech, and presence. His transformation is evident during a mission to buy a dessert, where he impresses Cassandra with his newfound charm.

At the Goddess Festival, Bell, dressed elegantly, guides Syr confidently, but his strict adherence to Hedin's teachings leaves her conflicted. Ais Wallenstein and Hestia notice the date, while Hestia clumsily attempts to intervene.

In a private setting, Syr requests Bell to ‘abduct’ her, seeking freedom from the constant surveillance of the Freya Familia in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 2.

