DanMachi Season 5 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The fan favorite series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (aka DanMachi), is returning to screens with Season 5, which will continue Bell Cranel’s story right after the end of the previous season, which was divided into two parts releasing from 2022 to 2023.

The upcoming fifth season is set to build upon the events of the last as it brings new challenges and developments for Bell and his companions, so don’t miss DanMachi Season 5 Episode 1’s release. Here’s everything you need to know.

According to the official announcement on the anime’s Twitter/X account, DanMachi Season 5 Episode 1 is set for an early streaming premiere on October 3, 2024, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. The simulcast on HIDIVE for international viewers will be available at the same time.

After the early release, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA channels in Japan on October 5, 2024, at 12:30 pm JST. Japanese fans can access the episode early via ABEMA Premium, a paid subscription service. Afterward, it will be broadcast on other Japanese platforms.

Internationally, HIDIVE holds the streaming rights, so fans in regions like the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to watch DanMachi Season 5 Episode 1 through HIDIVE’s service, which also requires a subscription. As of this article’s writing, no other streaming platforms have been announced.

The above post from the official DanMachi Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

"DanMachi V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc"

Streaming on ABEMA Premium from 10/3 (Thursday) at 22:00⏰

First on terrestrial TV, fastest web distribution📱

▼▽ TOKYO MX, BS11, and ABEMA will start broadcasting on ▽▼

10/4 (Friday) at 24:30📺

Episode 1: "『 』（Sil）" Please check it out🙇‍♂️

DanMachi Season 5 is expected to sidestep Volume 15 of the original light novel series and pick up from Volume 16, focusing on the Goddess of Fertility Arc. In this arc, Bell Cranel will be seen looking forward to the Goddess Festival after having surviving the dungeon’s challenges alongside Ryu.

Meanwhile, Syr begins to realize her feelings for Bell, leading her to send him a letter requesting a date during the festival. This unexpected proposal sparks a series of events that will impact Bell’s life and stir chaos in Orario.

In DanMachi Season 5 Episode 1, Horn is likely to deliver Syr’s letter to Bell, which will leave him surprised. Hestia, Lily, Haruhime, and others will also be startled by the news. It remains uncertain if Freya will appear in the first episode, though her involvement is expected to be significant in the upcoming season.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.