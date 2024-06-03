Date A Live V Episode 9: Will Shido’s Date With Reine Go As Planned? Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Shido has managed to steal one last chance at a happy ending as he travels back to the time preceding the battle with DEM and before any casualties occurred. Setting out on a date with Reine in Date A Live V Episode 9, he hopes to change his devastating future.

Fans can only wonder what lies in store for him and the Spirits in the upcoming episode. Don’t miss Date A Live V Episode 9 as it comes out, and find out the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Date A Live V Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

Date A Live V Episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese audiences can tune in to various TV networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV. Additionally, online platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV will provide access to the newest episodes.

For fans worldwide, Date A Live V Episode 9 will be available on numerous streaming services. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will offer the episode globally, except for Japan. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can catch it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Moreover, Crunchyroll will continue to stream the series for international viewers.

What to expect in Date A Live V Episode 9?

Date A Live V Episode 9 will be titled Second Date, according to the previews on the website. Shido has been granted a final chance to change the course of events. As he has returned to a time when all is still intact, and no one is dead, his date with Reine will likely be the key to altering their doomed timeline.

Upon learning of Shido's plan, Kotori and the Spirits will offer their support to ensure the success of their date. With their assistance, Shido and Reine will revisit their memories of their past. This ‘second date’ will be essential to Shido’s plan to rewrite fate and forge a brighter future for all in Date A Live V Episode 9.

Date A Live V Episode 8 recap

Date A Live V Episode 8 is titled The One Who Pulled the Trigger. The episode begins as Tohka finds herself in a void after her apparent death at Mio's hands. She is accompanied only by her Inverted self. Inverted Tohka explains that they are within Mio, a phenomenon unique to them because they were born when their Sephira gained a will, unlike other Spirits who were once human.

She reveals that Tohka can return to the living world to aid Shido but warns that Mio will kill them again. Undeterred, Tohka accepts the risk of giving Shido one last chance to save everyone. In Mio's dimension, Shido loses his will to fight upon learning of the Spirits' deaths, which nearly allows Mio to erase his memories and resurrect Shinji.

However, Tohka's timely arrival rekindles his will to fight back. Together, they manage to draw blood from Mio, who then activates her second Angel, Ain, to completely destroy Tohka. Shido, refusing to give up hope, continues the battle. Kurumi's last surviving clone arrives to assist Shido in Date A Live V Episode 8, revealing that the original Kurumi sent her to the future before her death.

The clone eventually falls to Mio, but her sacrifice leads Shido to realize Kurumi's true plan. She had always known she couldn't defeat Mio alone, so she sent her clone to help Shido understand that he possesses Zafkiel. Using Zafkiel, Shido travels back in time to the night before the battle with DEM begins.

Relieved to find his friends alive, Shido vows to prevent their deaths. Date A Live V Episode 8 concludes as Shido, determined to change the course of events and protect everyone, asks Reine out on a date.

For more details on Shido's date with Reine in the Date A Live V anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

