Date A Live V Episode 8 To Introduce A Surviving Spirit: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Fans are looking forward to the release of Date A Live V Episode 8 following the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode as Mio finally reaches Shido. With the previews hinting at the appearance of a new Spirit, and the battle's outcome hanging in the balance, viewers are anxious to see how he will overcome these dire circumstances. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and get the release date, where to stream, what to expect and more here.

Date A Live V Episode 8: release date and where to stream

Date A Live V Episode 8 is set to debut on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch it on various TV stations like AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV. Additionally, online platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV will provide access to the latest episodes.

For global fans, Date A Live V Episode 8 will be accessible on multiple streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will offer the episode worldwide, except Japan. South and Southeast Asian viewers can watch it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will continue streaming the series for international audiences.

What to expect in Date A Live V Episode 8?

Date A Live V Episode 8 will be titled Fingers Hanging Over the Trigger. According to the previews, Shido will be thrown into despair over the deaths of his friends, after Mio coldly informs him that all the Spirits have been killed. As Mio prepares to erase his memories as Shido, a glimmer of hope is set to appear.

In the Date A Live V Episode 8 preview, it is hinted that one Spirit has miraculously survived the massacre. This surviving Spirit will likely be the key to reigniting Shido's resolve and turning the tide against Mio's overwhelming power. The surviving Spirit's presence will likely inspire Shido to overcome his despair and face Mio once again.

Date A Live V Episode 7 recap

Date A Live V Episode 7 is titled The World Tree Sheds Its Leaves. The episode opens with the remaining forces of the Anti-Spirit Team (AST) seeking refuge on the Fraxinus, where they are welcomed by Kotori. During their arrival, the AST members recognize Kannazuki, a former AST member and the most skilled pilot, now serving under Kotori.

Even with Kannazuki’s eccentric behavior, Kotori manages to keep him in check, impressing the AST members with her leadership. Meanwhile, Westcott deploys Nibelcolle to subdue Shido. However, Shido is soon rescued by Miku and Natsumi. Using the power of Beelzebub, Westcott demonstrates his ability to foresee and evade Shido’s attacks effortlessly. Shido refuses to give up and improvises an attack that catches Westcott off guard and defeats him.

As the Fraxinus launches a coordinated attack on Mio’s Territory, Tohka and Origami seize the opportunity to strike directly at Mio. Their combined efforts do not make a difference as Mio proves to be overwhelmingly powerful in Date A Live V Episode 7, killing both Tohka and Origami and claiming their Sephira Crystals.

She then proceeds to the Fraxinus' bridge, where she confronts and kills Nia, taking her Sephira Crystal as well. Kotori is deeply hurt by Mio's actions and questions her, asking if their friendship during her time as Reine was ever genuine. Mio replies that she indeed considers Kotori her best friend but remains unyielding in her mission to revive Shinji, even if it means sacrificing everything. Mio then kills Kotori, claiming her Sephira Crystal in the process.

On the other side, Westcott, now defeated, pleads with Shido to kill him. However, Shido adheres to his principles and refuses, instead choosing to seal Beelzebub and spare Westcott’s life. Mio soon arrives and makes this act inconsequential as she ends up killing Westcott, along with Miku and Natsumi, and takes their Sephira Crystals.

With all the Sephira Crystals finally in her possession, Mio approaches Shido, declaring that the time has come for him to be reborn as Shinji so they can be together forever. Date A Live V Episode 7 concludes with Shido standing before Mio, surrounded by the aftermath of her ruthless quest.

