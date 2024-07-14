Days With My Stepsister Episode 3: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days With My Stepsister anime.

Days With My Stepsister (Gimai Seikatsu) was created by Ghost Mikawa and originally started on a YouTube channel in May 2020. The anime adaptation of the show is being produced by Studio Deen.

A light novel edition of the series began publication in January 2021. The series is based on the manga, which was written by Yumika Kanade. The manga began serialization online in Kadokawa Shōnen’s Shonen Ace Plus in July 2021.

As the title suggests, the series follows the life of Yūta Asamura and his step-sister Saki Ayase and how the two learn the comfort of living together. Here’s everything you need to know about Days With My Stepsister Episode 3.

Days With My Stepsister Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Days With My Stepsister Episode 3 will premiere on July 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their time zone. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Days With My Stepsister Episode 3 will be released.

5:30 am (PT) - July 18, 2024

8:30 am (ET) - July 18, 2024

2:30 pm (CET) - July 18, 2024

10:00 pm (AT) - July 18, 2024

Where to Watch Days With My Stepsister Episode 3?

Days With My Stepsister Episode 3 will be broadcast on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11 in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available on Crunchyroll, however, a subscription for the same is required.

Days With My Stepsister Episode 2 Recap

In Episode 2 we saw Saki move in, with Yuta and his father. At first, they don’t get along very well, for Saki wants to be independent and not rely on anyone. She does feel hesitant to ask Yuta if he knew about any job openings.

Yuta on the other hand is finding it difficult to adjust to this new family member. Also because he heard rumors about Saki, considering how pretty she is, has not helped either. Toward the end of the episode, Yuta saves Saki from getting hit by a truck.

Perhaps, this will lead to them getting even closer. As of writing, no official plot for Days With My Stepsister Episode 3 is available. The series is being directed by Takehiro Ueno, while Mitsutaka Hirota is responsible for the scripts.

